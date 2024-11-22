Black Friday treadmill deals — save on top treadmills from Peloton, NordicTrack, Bowflex and more

The best treadmills are always worth looking out for in the Black Friday sales, because they are expensive machines and regularly get discounted by several hundred dollars. I’ve been hunting down Black Friday treadmill deals on ones I’ve tested myself as a marathoner and others that my colleagues have rated highly, and I’ve not been disappointed, with big discounts on several great models.

The top pick in our treadmills buying guide is the Peloton Tread, which you can get for $2,695 at Amazon, a $300 saving, while there are also big savings to be made on the best under-desk treadmills, with the WalkingPad P1 now just $319 at Amazon.

You’ll find those deals and several other great savings on treadmills and under-desk treadmills below, and do check out our full Black Friday deals round-up for all the most exciting discounts on a range of products.

Black Friday treadmill deals

DeerRun A1 Pro: was $459 now $299 at deerruntreadmill.com I’ve been testing the DeerRun A1 Pro over the past few weeks and it has outperformed its price tag, especially given the big discount you get with this deal. The belt isn’t huge and the top speed of 10mph is lower than more expensive treadmills, but it’s fast enough for most runners and the machine has run smoothly for me even when maxing out the speed. It’s also a small machine that folds up and is easy to store upright or flat.

WalkingPad P1: was $399 now $319 at Amazon If you’re looking for an under-desk treadmill for Black Friday, WalkingPad’s lineup has been discounted on Amazon, including this $80 savings on the P1, which we already rate as the best value under-desk machine.

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA: was $699 now $349 at Amazon This slim under-desk walking treadmill runs very quietly, making it ideal for using during the work day when you don’t want the buzz of a motor interrupting your meetings. It’s a little pricier than most of our top under-desk treadmill picks, which means now's the time to grab it, because Amazon has reduced the ASUNA by 50% to just $349.

Echelon Stride-6: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Echelon Fitness Echelon’s range of treadmills provide a similar experience to Peloton at a lower price, connecting to a partner app (subscription required) to access instructor-led classes to keep you motivated on the run. The Stride-6 is a high-spec machine with a top speed of 12.5mph and 12 levels of incline, and you can pop a tablet or phone on the console to follow classes or watch your favorite streaming service.

Bowflex Treadmill 22: was $2,799 now $2,299 at Bowflex The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is a commercial-standard machine with a powerful motor that drives a large belt which runs smoothly no matter how long you spend at the treadmill’s 12mph top speed. The huge 22-inch screen on the console can be used to follow classes on the JRNY app, or you can use it to watch streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus.