Holy cow! AirPods Max and AirPods Pro just hit all-time-low prices for Prime Day

Some Prime Day deals you should definitely skip. But these two AirPods Prime Day deals are so good they beat Black Friday.

Right now you can get the AirPods Max for just $394 at Amazon, which is the lowest price ever. You'll save 28% on one of the most premium pairs of noise cancelling headphones out there.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have crashed to just $168, which is also the lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This Prime Day deal drops these headphones to their lowest ever price.

In our AirPods Max review, we awarded these headphones 4 out of 5 stars and said that they are "exceptional noise-canceling headphones with a luxurious design, sophisticated soundstage and clever computational features." But we also complained about the high $549 price. But with this deal, that issue disappears.

We also like the easy-to-use controls, the crisp and balanced sound and especially Spatial audio support for a surround sound-like experience at home or on the go. The noise cancellation is top-notch, and I've used the AirPods Max on many a plane ride. We just wish there were better case options.

The AirPods Max offer 20 hours of battery life, which is plenty of time for a couple of cross-country flights. And there's a transparency mode for hearing the world around you (when you want to).

If you're looking for great wireless earbuds, look no further than the AirPods Pro. In our AirPods Pro review, we said these buds offer the best noise-canceling and spatial audio experience for iOS. We also appreciate the volume controls on the right stem and the solid 6-hour battery life and 30 hours with the charging case.

The bottom line is that you need to act fast before these Prime Day deals sell out. These all-time-low prices won't last for long. Also be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best Amazon sales and our Prime Day TV deals live blog for huge savings on the best 4K TVs.