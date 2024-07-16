Run, don’t walk! My favorite Fitbit is $60 off for Prime Day

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our pick for the best fitness tracker overall in 2024. It also happens to be my favorite device for keeping tabs on workouts and outdoor adventures. Right now, it's deeply discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Right now the Fitbit Charge 6 is marked down to just $99 at Amazon, which is %60 off. But you'll want to move quickly if you plan on snagging one at this price. I foresee these selling out fairly quickly.

Why I love the Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker for most people in 2024 thanks to its small, comfortable design, excellent battery life, accurate fitness and health tracking tech, onboard GPS, and useful smart features including Google Wallet and Maps.

I've tracked numerous adventures on the Charge 6 including epic bike rides, long days of urban exploration, scenic mountain hikes, pool and lake swims and more. What sets the Charge 6 apart from other fitness trackers is a small, lightweight, easy-wearing design that doesn't skimp out on features or tech.

The Charge 6 sports onboard GPS, unlike the also-excellent but more budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3. This means you don't need to lug your phone with you to record pertinent location and distance info.

You also get all of Fitbit's top-notch health and activity monitoring tech to keep tabs on your heart rate, step count, sleep quality, etc., along with nearly a week of battery life. Smart features are modest but useful and include Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music and mirrored phone notifications.

Finally, the Fitbit Charge 6 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium where you can dive even deeper into your health metric and analysis. Tools like Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score I find particularly useful.

After six months, Fitbit Premium is $9.99/month or $79.99/year but you certainly don't need to subscribe to find the Charge 6 useful — I don't.

