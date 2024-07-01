Early Prime Day Fitbit deals 2024 — best deals available now

Amazon Prime Day is almost here. The two-day event, scheduled for July 16-17, is a great time to save big on tech gadgets, including the best Fitbit trackers. While we're still a little ways out from the sale-a-palooza, deals on models like the popular Fitbit Charge 6 already abound, though in this case, not through Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 for $144, reduced from $159 via Bed Bath & Beyond. The Fitbit Sense 2 is also on sale for $239 marked down from $249 via Amazon. And, that's not all. Find more great Fitbit savings below.

Best Early Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $144

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker for most folks in 2024. Lightweight, easy-wearing and packed with plenty of health-tracking tech including onboard GPS for location data, the Charge 6 also supports NFC payments, receives smartphone notifications and boasts up to a week of battery life.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $239

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the perfect model for folks who want the capabilities of a smartwatch combined with the very best wellness tracking tech Google has on offer. Maybe that's why we picked it as the best fitness-tracking smartwatch around. In addition to comprehensive sleep and workout data, it also boasts a long-lasting battery and bright AMOLED touchscreen.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $187

The Fitbit Versa 4 is identical on the outside to the Fitbit Sense 2, sporting the same bright touchscreen, metal case and all-around suave looks, but for $50 less. There's no ECG sensor to monitor for abnormal heart rhythms or cEDA sensor for keeping tabs on stress, but the Versa 4 does offer all the basic fitness-tracking tech needed to monitor workouts and daily movement.

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place across July 16 and 17, 2024. The retailer announced the two-day shopping event in late-June, marking the 10th edition of Amazon's subscriber-only sale. The annual event usually spans two days early in the week, with new deals going live throughout.