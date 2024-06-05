Roku streaming devices make for great Father's Day gifts — and they're up to 40% off right now
Give Dad the gift of streaming
With Father's Day right around the corner, you might be stumped on what to gift the dad in your life. Luckily, we have the answer. Roku, a streaming experience in the form of TVs, players and accessories, is having a sale on a diverse range of products, perfect for just about any recipient.
Right now, one of the best Roku devices, the Streaming Stick 4K is just $34 at Amazon. But that's not all — there are plenty of other discounts on items from America's top streaming platform. So if you or Dad is in need of a TV or streaming service upgrade, be sure to check out all the items listed below. And keep an eye out for the Roku Streambar SE that will be on sale for $79 starting next week.
Best Roku Deals
Roku Express: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
Roku Express is the simple way to stream. Just plug it in and connect to the internet and you'll experience fast and seamless HD streaming for any kind of TV. With this great deal, you can feel confident you're getting the most for your money. You'll have access to hundreds of free apps, live TV, movies, sports, and more at the click of a button.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
If you're in the market for a fast and powerful streaming device, look no further than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick Tom's Guide has ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small player for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, you can't go wrong with the Roku Express 4K+. In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Not quite as high as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but overall, it's an impressive streaming device.
Roku Ultra: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon
As a premium Roku device, the Roku Ultra is worth the heftier price tag thanks to its built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and fastest performance. Plus, its Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy mode.
