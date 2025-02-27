Massive Timberland boot and apparel sale from $19 — 21 deals I’d shop right now

Rugged and stylish rarely go hand-in-hand — except for when it comes to Timberland, the footwear and apparel brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots. Whether you're looking to add some casual workwear or trail-ready pieces to your spring wardrobe, you've come to the right place.

Timberland is currently hosting an end-of-season sale with deals on boots, hiking shoes, outerwear and more that will help transition you into spring. Additionally, you can find select Timberland styles for both men and women on sale at Amazon.

With sturdy boot options and comfortable apparel deals starting at just $19, I recommend shopping these items ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland sale styles.

Best Timberland Apparel Deals

Timberland Utility Cargo Pant (Women's): was $80 now $29 at timberland.com Sure, jeans are great, but why not add these unique cargo pants to your closet. They also feature the extra utility of signature workwear-styled pockets, so you can wear them to work or in your personal time.

Best Women's Timberland Boot Deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $49 at timberland.com These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $160 now $140 at Amazon Timberland's Everleigh Mid Chelsea Boot joins Amazon's sale lineup! Right now you can get them starting from $140. These pull on with no laces and are super stylish. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfortable.

Best Men's Timberland Boot Deals

Timberland Chillberg Waterproof Insulated Boot (Men's): was $150 now $49 at timberland.com Let's face it: the winter can be harsh. That's why you need a boot that can help protect you from the elements. You’ll want this rugged, waterproof and insulated Timberland boot that's designed to be durable through hours of cold conditions, while helping your feet stay warm and dry.

Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $74 at timberland.com Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.