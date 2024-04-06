Massive Amazon weekend sale — deals on apparel, tech, and more from $6

If you haven't made weekend plans yet, take this as your sign to pencil in a day of online shopping. While the Deals team here at Tom's Guide agrees that Amazon's lowest prices happen on Prime Day, holding off until summer to scoop up a steeply discounted TV or JBL speaker is easier said than done. Luckily, the mass e-tailer is always slashing prices on hundreds of products on the daily. And this weekend, there are plenty of discounts worth perusing.

In fact, we've already rounded up 17 amazing Amazon deals to take advantage of this weekend. Highlights include Bissell's Little Green Machine for $98 (was $139) and a $7 30-pack of soothing under-eye patches. We also have the scoop on big sales over at Walmart and a weekend sale at Best Buy, too.

Amazon Essentials apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F3a6ce330%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its line of men's and women's apparel and accessories. The sale includes jewelry, sweaters, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more. As part of the sale, you can get <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Aware-Cotton-T-Shirt-White%2Fdp%2FB097HP2JJF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">this cotton crew—the perfect underlayer—for just $6 (pictured, was $22).

Tymo Hair Straightener Brush: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHair-Straightener-Brush-Straightening-Anti-Scald%2Fdp%2FB07MMQ4BZH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

A buzzy TikTok product, this heat tool promises to straighten hair in a few passes, offering 5 temperatures to choose from. Its amassed more than 56,000 positive reviews for taming frizzy manes into a head full of smooth strands.

Taimand Under Eye 24K Gold Patches: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTaimand-Wrinkles-Collagen-Revitalises-Refreshes%2Fdp%2FB0C4NWGVTF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $15 now $7 @ Amazon

For your self-care Sunday plans—this 30-pack of patches will sooth puffy and dark under eyes, as well as revitalize dry skin thanks to a dose of collagen. Treat yourself or scoop these up to save as a Mother's Day gift. Hot tip: store them in the fridge for an extra-cooling sensation.

Kasa Smart Motion-Activated Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKasa-Smart-Compatible-Assistant-ES20M%2Fdp%2FB09XYSNNMQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

This device connects to your room's existing lighting system so you don't have to deal with individual bulbs. It's the ideal choice for high-traffic spaces with several overhead lights like the living room, hallway, or bathroom. You can automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually. We also spotted this <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKasa-Smart-HS220P3-Certified-Required%2Fdp%2FB07HGSCXB6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">three-pack from the brand marked down to $44 and compatible with Alex and Google Home.

TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ftvs%2Fb%3Fie%3DUTF8%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind that the cheapest options tend to be the smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room, perhaps even the kitchen). However, the sale also includes larger sets. In fact, if you <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26pf_rd_r%3DFS90RKCKNYJ622V4Z8J7%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D4527d893-6c56-4f9c-81ef-98ff2709c91e%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1e%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">order a 2024 Samsung TV right now, you'll get a second 65-inch OLED from the brand, free of charge. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Echo (4th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07XKF5RM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Price check: $64 @ Best Buy

Logitech MX Keys Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLogitech-Minimalist-Illuminated-Bluetooth-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB098JCTY32%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $76 @ Amazon Logitech's wireless membrane keyboard can connect to MacBooks, iPads and Windows PCs over Bluetooth. With backlighting enabled, it can go at full power for 10 days without needing to be charged. The MX Keys Mini has customizable Fn-row keys, and it can be paired with three separate devices over Bluetooth at any one time.

Cuckoo Micom Small Rice Cooker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCUCKOO-CR-0375F-Uncooked-Cooker-Options%2Fdp%2FB0B4MYBLZQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Arguably one of the best rice cooker brands around, Cuckoo's 3-cup model is 20% off for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen all year (the lowest eve being last March, for $74), so this is definitley a deal worth jumping on. For small households, this modern-looking appliance will perfectly cook up batches of rice (or quinoa and oatmeal) at the press of a button.

Ring Solar Steplight: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRing-Steplight-Outdoor-Motion-Sensor-Security%2Fdp%2FB082JX5Y62%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-solar-step-light" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

P&G sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FD87C99C4-C107-4EF8-9BFE-9DD25802AE1E%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">spend $80, get $20 credit

Now's the time to restock your essentials. When you bundle up to $80 worth of goods from P&G—we're talking everything from dishwasher detergents to Tide laundry pods and paper products—you'll receive a $20 gift card from Amazon.



Bissell Little Green Machine: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBISSELL-Little-Portable-Cleaner-3353%2Fdp%2FB09XFGWM2B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $98 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine—the Deluxe version is now cheaper than the normal one. It boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity and is a champ at removing pet stains and odors, especially when you tap the brand's Pet Oxy boost.

Fire TV Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C4BZ28PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Brewer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-K-Express-Coffee-Single-Brewer%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray, you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 in tall under the brew stream.

JBL Xtreme 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Xtreme-Waterproof-PartyBoost-Multi-speaker%2Fdp%2FB08NLCW9WY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound, and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener which is rather novel. This premium JBL speaker has dropped to $249. <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/bluetooth-speakers/huge-amazon-sale-on-jbl-speakers-and-audio-heres-the-7-deals-id-buy-now" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">For more JBL deals at Amazon, head right this way.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-KSM150PSOB-Artisan-Pouring-Shield%2Fdp%2FB00005UP2L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $459 now $299

A Tom's Guide favorite, in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/the-kitchenaid-artisan-stand-mixer-is-my-best-kitchen-purchase-ever-heres-why" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield — no wonder it's the No. 1 bestseller in household stand mixers. It's available in a rainbow of color ranges, but the best deal ($160 off) only applies to the Onyx black finish. But the best part? <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/sales-events/kitchenaid-stand-mixers-are-dollar160-off-at-amazon-plus-50-off-attachments" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">A lot of attachments are up to 50% off, too.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Odyssey-Gaming-Curved-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB0BJH22XW6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.