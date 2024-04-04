KitchenAid stand mixers are $160 off at Amazon — plus 50% off attachments
Channel your inner Julia Child at a discount
KitchenAid has been around for over 100 years. With that level of longevity, it makes sense that the heritage brand has amassed a loyal following of professionals, home cooks, and amateur bakers alike. And while it makes a whole slew of handy kitchen tools and gadgets, from food processors to immersion blenders, its stand mixers are among the best stand mixers we've tested.
Right now, select KitchenAid mixers are 35% off from $69 at Amazon. Even if you’ve already been whipping eggs or batter with one for years, we’d like to direct you to a number of attachments sporting an even greater discount (up to 50% off), instead. Below, shop all of our favorite KitchenAid deals at Amazon this week.
Best KitchenAid deals
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-Cream-Maker-Stand-Attachment%2Fdp%2FB09Q6YX6CW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $69
Summer is calling with this stand mixer attachment. For $30 less than its original asking price, slap on this 2-quart bowl to churn up small batches of ice cream, gelato, and sorbet in under 30 minutes. All you have to do, according to one reviewer, is "pop the bowl in the freezer overnight, pour in your ingredients, and let the mixer do the work."
KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-KSMMGA-Grinder-Attachment-Silver%2Fdp%2FB07GK7XKJK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
See how the sausage is made first-hand with this $20 off deal for a KitchenAid food grinder attachment. Comes with two grinding plates for a coarse or fine grind. Reviewers write that it's "very simple to use" and "cleaning is easy."
KitchenAid Pasta Maker Attachment: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-KSMPSA-Roller-Attachment-Silver%2Fdp%2FB01ENK4W9M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
Constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel, this pasta attachment enables you to roll out smooth, six-inch sheets of dough for ravioli, dumplings, fettuccine, and more. You'll never go back to boxed pasta again. Bonus: It's compatible with all KitchenAid mixers.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-Classic-Quart-Tilt-Head-K45SSOB%2Fdp%2FB00004SGFW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $329 now $249
Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies—that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering—this mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting of a meal or frozen treat for you.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKitchenAid-KSM150PSOB-Artisan-Pouring-Shield%2Fdp%2FB00005UP2L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $459 now $299
A Tom's Guide favorite, in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/the-kitchenaid-artisan-stand-mixer-is-my-best-kitchen-purchase-ever-heres-why" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield — no wonder it's the No. 1 bestseller in household stand mixers. It's available in a rainbow of color ranges, but the best deal ($160 off) only applies to the Onyx black finish.
