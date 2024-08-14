Lowe’s early Labor Day sale knocks up to 60% off outdoor items — 21 deals I’d shop now

Summer isn't over yet — we still have Labor Day Weekend to look forward to! And if your goal is to soak in the final weeks of sunny days and lively backyard barbecues, there's no better place to stock up on end of summer essentials than Lowe's.

Lowe's is currently offering up to 60% off outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, power equipment and more. Plus, Lowe's sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up all your tailgate equipment and back to campus essentials at a total bargain.

We've done the heavy lifting for you! All you need to do is keep scrolling and shop these 21 deals that will have your home Labor Day ready. (For more deals, check out our Labor Day sales guide).

Early Labor Day deals at Lowe's

Tailgate essentials: up to $60 off @ Lowe's

Tailgate season is upon us — and Lowe's has everything you need to prep for the big game, including portable grills, coolers, tents, games and much more.

Back to campus deals: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's has all your back to school dorm essentials from vacuums and air purifiers to small appliances and packing bins. Check out all the discount items perfect for a dorm room or apartment.

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your Labor Day festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

You can never have enough tools. If you want to upgrade your toolset, Lowe's is taking up to 40% off a range of drills, wrenches and more. There are also deals on accessories like batteries and toolcarts.

Power equipment: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

In need of some power equipment? Lowe's has you covered. Right now you can snag up to 50% off trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more.

Patio furniture sales: up to 60% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to $349 off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture.

Patio Furniture

Style Selections Pelham Bay Stationary Dining Chair: was $26 now $10 @ Lowe's

It's hard to say no to a chair for just $10. This chair has a powdered steel frame, meaning it's sturdy and durable. It also comes with a tan sling seat. Plus, they have a 4.3 star rating from Lowe's customers.

Style Selections Hammock Chair: was $89 now $35 @ Lowe's

Spruce up your deck or patio with this hammock chair. It'll add a pop of color and a touch of comfort to your outdoor space, and contains a back and seat cushion that are made of weather-resistant polyester fabric. Plus, the chair also comes with durable polyester rope and zinc plated hardware for easy and safe hanging.

Style Selections Pelham Bay Wicker Bar Stool: was $88 now $70 @ Lowe's

Score a saving on this wicker bar stool from Pelham Bay. It's suitable for use outdoors in all weather and comes pre-assembled. If you buy more than one, they stack up and can be easily stored when not in use.

Melrose Set of 2 Wicker Black Steel Frame Swivel Chairs: was $250 now $100 @ Lowe's

These chairs look incredibly comfortable and the 4.2-star rating from Lowe's shoppers backs that idea up. The powder-coated steel frames provide durable, sturdy seating. The black frame and gray padding will look good with any outdoor setup, so you don't need to worry about matching the chairs with your table and other patio furniture.

Pelham Bay Round Outdoor Dining Table: was $148 now $118 @ Lowe's

This round outdoor table from Lowe's usually sells for $148, so getting it for $118 is a nice deal to have. It comes with a 4.4-star rating from tons of Lowe's buyers, so you can rely on it being a high-quality table that'll level up for your next outdoor meal. The table can accommodate up to six chairs, so whether you're having a small party of a big gathering, you can fit everyone.

Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base: was $244 now $183 @ Lowes

This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you beat the heat this summer. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.

Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $682 now $272 @ Lowe's

This Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set is a popular choice at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why. This weather proof set comes with a loveseat and a coffee table, and is perfect to add a place to chat to your patio or garden.

EDYO LIVING BestHome Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 @ Lowe's

You'll want to lay by the pool all summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Origin 21 Brennfield Woven Teak Steel Frame Stationary Egg Chair: was $698 now $349 @ Lowe's

Score $250 off this fun and stylish egg chair. Its steel frame is rust resistant and thanks to its round shape, you can sit with plenty of support in any position. It comes with a gray seat cushion.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 @ Lowe's

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Origin 21 Veda Springs 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $998 now $399 @ Lowe's

A well-rounded furniture set has seen a hefty discount at Lowe's. This set comes with a sofa, a table and an ottoman, and is best suited to seat three people. It's also water resistant.

Style Selections Cascades 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set: was $598 now $478 @ Lowe's

Perfect for relaxing and conversing outdoors, this 5-piece wicker patio set includes two wickers chairs, two ottomans and a side table (which includes an umbrella hole). The set is made of brown powder-coated steel frames that provide durable, sturdy seating. It also comes with cushions that are UV-resistant and reversible.

Cascades 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $598 now $478 @ Lowe's

This five-piece patio set has everything you need to relax outdoors with friends and family. It's $119 off the regular price, so it's a great deal. It even comes with ottomans to kick your feet up and relax. There's an umbrella hole, but you need to buy the actual umbrella separately.