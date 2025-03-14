Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more

The weekend is here again, and with it comes a ton of great new deals over at Amazon. Whether you're looking to get outdoors for the spring, or upgrade your home entertainment center, I have you covered with my top picks from Amazon.

For starters, right now the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $299 at Amazon. This deal takes $100 off our choice for the best smartwatch on the market. It'll keep track of your fitness, sleep and more as we head into the spring.

Plus, there's an epic sale with up to 45% off Levi's jeans and apparel. And you can score Stanley deals from $26, too.

All my favorite Amazon deals are listed below. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide, and see the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.

My favorite deals

Household cleaning supplies: spend $50, get a $15 Amazon credit @ Amazon

Let's face it: cleaning supplies can be expensive! But if you're looking to stock up for spring cleaning, there's a way you can do so for less. Right now, Amazon is offering a $15 credit when you spend $50 on select cleaning supplies. The sale include products from brands like Bounty, Hefty, Mrs. Meyers, Clorox, Windex and much more.

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said this Editor's Choice model gives you Pro-level features for less.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD: was $269 now $129 If you need a serious injection of extra storage, this 2TB SSD should do the trick. It's available in three colorways and offers speeds of up to 1050 MB/s. It's a great choice if you need a roomy hard drive to backup important files or images.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.

Lowest price! Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station: was $799 now $449 If you want to live off-grid, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a portable power station with a 1070Wh battery, which can keep your TV going for up to 10 hours. It has three 120V AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one DC car port. It weighs about 24 pounds and has a convenient carrying handle.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level."

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $229 TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Hisense 55" Class A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $349 now $259 Right now, you can pick up the Hisense 65-inch A7N 4K TV for a discount — which is nice because this TV was already great value at its original price. The set features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support and three HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode Plus that gets you access to Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs around, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Appliances

Nutribullet Pro 900W Blender: was $109 now $92 As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. It's perfect for a single-person or two-person household.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $664 If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

Mattress/Bedding

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket: was $19 now $17 Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed.

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $59 The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This makes it perfect for combination sleepers as it's neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. And both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.

Laptops

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $299 now $259 The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i3 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. On the downside, the webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779 now $699 Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Lowest price! Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/512GB): was $1,099 now $849 Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. Yes, it's no longer the latest model, but this system combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with this discount.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC: was $79 now $59 The Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the best pair for under $100. You get great audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life and strong active noise canceling capabilities to boot.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds deliver Pro-level features for less.