Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more

The weekend is here again, and with it comes a ton of great new deals over at Amazon. Whether you're looking to get outdoors for the spring, or upgrade your home entertainment center, I have you covered with my top picks from Amazon.
For starters, right now the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) is on sale for $299 at Amazon. This deal takes $100 off our choice for the best smartwatch on the market. It'll keep track of your fitness, sleep and more as we head into the spring.
Plus, there's an epic sale with up to 45% off Levi's jeans and apparel. And you can score Stanley deals from $26, too.
All my favorite Amazon deals are listed below. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide, and see the deals I'd buy in Home Depot's spring sale.
My favorite deals
Household cleaning supplies: spend $50, get a $15 Amazon credit @ Amazon
Let's face it: cleaning supplies can be expensive! But if you're looking to stock up for spring cleaning, there's a way you can do so for less. Right now, Amazon is offering a $15 credit when you spend $50 on select cleaning supplies. The sale include products from brands like Bounty, Hefty, Mrs. Meyers, Clorox, Windex and much more.
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
Breville sale: up to $200 off @ Amazon
The best espresso machines can be pricey, so it's worth acting on sales while you can. Fortunately, a few Breville coffee and espresso makers are on sale right now. For example, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is now $200 off on Amazon.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said this Editor's Choice model gives you Pro-level features for less.
If you need a serious injection of extra storage, this 2TB SSD should do the trick. It's available in three colorways and offers speeds of up to 1050 MB/s. It's a great choice if you need a roomy hard drive to backup important files or images.
The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.
If you want to live off-grid, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a portable power station with a 1070Wh battery, which can keep your TV going for up to 10 hours. It has three 120V AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one DC car port. It weighs about 24 pounds and has a convenient carrying handle.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level."
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
Right now, you can pick up the Hisense 65-inch A7N 4K TV for a discount — which is nice because this TV was already great value at its original price. The set features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support and three HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode Plus that gets you access to Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs around, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is one of the best TVs you can buy.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Apparel
Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Appliances
As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. It's perfect for a single-person or two-person household.
One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture, and at 14% off its good value for a versatile cleaner.
If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.
Mattress/Bedding
Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed.
The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This makes it perfect for combination sleepers as it's neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. And both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.
The Zinus Green Tea Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses for easing general aches and pains. Because it's on the softer side of medium firm we recommend it to side and back sleepers of a lighter to average weight.
Laptops
The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i3 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. On the downside, the webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.
Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.
Apple's MacBook Air M3 is a force to be reckoned with. Yes, it's no longer the latest model, but this system combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with this discount.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Headphones
The Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the best pair for under $100. You get great audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life and strong active noise canceling capabilities to boot.
The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds deliver Pro-level features for less.
Sennheisers' flagship cans are comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The active noise canceling is very good to boot. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with rich, bassy audio to bring out the best in your music.
