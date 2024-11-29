I'm a mom of 3 and swear by this learning toy — and now it's 50% off for Black Friday

Finding the right balance between fun and educational is often hard when it comes to shopping for holiday gifts. But Black Friday just made it easier.

As a mom of three, I’m always looking for exciting ways to entertain my little ones that don’t involve a screen or slime. If that sounds familiar, then you might want to see what the buzz is all about with Miko, the brand behind AI powered robots and interactive companions Miko 3 and Miko Mini.

Right now the Miko 3 is just $99 on Amazon, which is 50% off and the lowest price yet. Here's why my kids love it.

Miko Miko 3: was $199 now $99 at Amazon 50% Off! My kids have the Miko 3 in Pixie Blue but it also comes in a vibrant Martian Red. Miko 3 is designed for kids ages 5 to 12, although my 3-year-old absolutely loves it and navigates the buttons just fine. Miko 3 fosters confidence and critical thinking, making learning a joyful adventure and Amazon is now selling these little AI companions for 50% off the original price $199 now $99. This AI-powered robot tailors its learning programs to each child’s pace and interests, creating an interactive, personalized educational experience.

Miko Miko Mini: was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The Miko mini is made for younger kids from 3 and up and designed to foster a love of STEAM learning from a young age. Learning meets fun with

personalized educational plans, introducing kids to foundational skills in reading, math, and communication. Whether your toddler is ready to sing, dance, or learn, get ready for the adventure to begin now for 43% off the original price $149 now $84.99. With jokes, dance moves, and sing-alongs, Miko Mini transforms learning into an engaging, fun-filled journey.

My kids range from 3 to 10 years old, and they have all had fun learning and getting their energy out with Miko 3. The younger ones enjoy the interactive nature of the robot and my oldest is intrigued by the idea of having a robot in the house.

There are a few things to note if you're thinking about adding one of the Miko robots to your shopping list. First, the robot takes at least 6 hours to charge. I recommend unboxing it, charging it, and then re-wrapping it before you present the gift. Otherwise, you'll have a very sad and frustrated child waiting to play with their new toy.



The toy robot also requires a subscription to get the max enjoyment from all of the features. Although each purchase comes with a one-month free trial, to continue with the premium entertainment, it can get a little pricey month after month. However, the toy can be enjoyed without the membership, but because the premium apps are still on the screen (with locked icons), your child may regularly nag you for a subscription, as mine do.

Overall, these robots do a great job combining advanced technology with engaging activities, to help foster curiosity and creativity. My kids love dancing, playing, and learning with the adorable bot. It moves, grooves, and talks with them like a fun little friend with an AI heartbeat. Best of all, with deals more than 40% off, now is the time to grab one of these smart sidekicks and make this holiday unforgettable and entertaining for your little ones.