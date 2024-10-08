I vetted all the Prime Day OLED TV deals — here are the 8 best sales right now

I've been testing and reviewing TVs for well over a decade, and believe it or not, I still get giddy whenever I get to spend time with an OLED TV. If you've been eyeing an 4K OLED for a while, Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge. There are some seriously sensational deals on some of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now.

Right now, the 55-inch LG C3 is the killer Prime Day deal on a great OLED TV. While this model is usually $1,799, its price has been cut down to just $1,296 on Amazon today. The C3 blends the benefits of OLED technology with an ample list of gaming features, packaging high-level performance in an attractive-looking design. This deal, like most on this list, won't be sticking around for very long.

Best Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 at Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2024. This 48-inch version of the B4 is currently sitting at the lowest price I've seen all year for an OLED TV — a perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller-sized OLED. The B4 doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but it nevertheless showcases the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features for your troubles, too, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs.

LG 48" C4 OLED TV: was $1,599 now $996 @ Amazon

The 48-inch LG C4 is the perfect pick for shoppers searching for an incredible-looking picture in a smaller-sized set. It offers the perfect black levels surgical contrast control that the display technology is known for, and it's practically overflowing with features for gaming and beyond: VRR, FreeSync, and LG's razor-sharp Filmmaker mode, which offers incredible out-of-the-box accuracy. It's a fantastic choice for smaller rooms (or for use as a computer monitor). I recommend it for those who want a brighter picture than the one found on the LG B4.

LG 55" C3 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Originally released in 2023, the LG C3 represents a savvy solution for saving money. Don't let its age fool you: There's still plenty to love about this incredible set, and frankly, there's never been a better time to pick one up. It offers nearly all of the benefits of its successor, the LG C4 (save for a slightly brighter picture and support for 144Hz PC gaming). Jumping on this deal during Prime Day would be a wise choice, as its stock will dwindle the closer we get to Black Friday.



Samsung 55" S90D OLED TV: was $1,797 now $1,297

Samsung's mid-range OLED in 2024 is the impressive S90D. In addition to its incredible picture quality, the S90D is a gaming beast. You're getting all of the standard gaming features for a TV of this caliber (VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz/144Hz), as well as access to the brand's cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The 65-inch version of the LG C4 is on sale today, too, and I expect it'll be one of the most popular OLED deals of the day. The C4 is one of the best all-around TVs you can buy, as it excels at pretty much everything. As with the 48-inch C4, the 65-inch version comes with a full slate of current-gen gaming features, LG's webOS smart platform, plus the head-turning picture quality that we've come to expect from LG's OLED TV lineup.



Panasonic 65" Z85 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Panasonic is new to the OLED scene in North America, but you ought to be paying attention to TVs like the Z85 if you're looking for a sweet deal on a 65-inch OLED TV this week. This swanky Panasonic arrives with a similar set of gaming features as other mid-range OLEDs, like VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. If you're on the fence about the smart platforms found on Samsung, Sony, and LG OLEDs, the Z85 offers an alternative in Amazon's Fire TV software suite, which will integrate itself well into a stable of Amazon smart home gadgets.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

Save $800! The 65-inch Bravia 8 is a fantastic pick for A/V enthusiasts who want to be spoiled by Sony's lauded engineering. The Bravia 8 isn't quite as kitted out for game as a 2024 mid-range OLED from LG or Samsung, but eagle-eyed viewers will appreciate Sony's superb picture processing, which upscales older content cleanly and presents newer, HDR content accurately. Its design is also top-notch, too, as the Bravia 8's pair of feet can be configured in several ways depending on the nature of your setup.