Hurry! One of the best QD-OLED gaming monitors we've tested is $200 off right now

Amazon's spring event may be over, but here's one sale that's still going strong. The Dell TechFest sale is slated to last through the end of the month and there are plenty of deals you can still get.

One of my favorite deals is the Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for $899 at Dell. That's $200 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor. (It briefly sold for just $25 less last month).

Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/alienware-34-curved-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aw3423dw/apd/210-bcye/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell

This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/alienware-34-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and it takes up a lot of space on your desk.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAlienware-AW3423DW-34-18-inch-3440x1440-Curvature%2Fdp%2FB09VQ48X5Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Amazon

This Editor's Choice monitor makes games — or any media — look great on its 34-inch QD-OLED panel. (Check out our what is QD-OLED explainer for more details). It features an 1800R curve mounted to a simple V-shaped stand. It's an elegant yet easy-to-assemble design, which I love — you just pop the display into the appropriate mounting bracket on the stand and you're good to go — no tools required.

It's worth noting that this Alienware display doesn't have built-in speakers, so you'll want to pair it with some cans from our best headphones guide or one of the best computer speakers. And while it has plenty of ports.— including 4 USB-C ports, a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports — there's just HDMI 2.0 ports. That's fine for basic monitors, but without HDMI 2.1 ports this monitor will not support the advanced features of some devices, like the 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support offered on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Nevertheless, if you plan to do a lot of PC gaming and need a great curved monitor for your setup, this beautiful QD-OLED panel is one of the most amazing displays we've tested.