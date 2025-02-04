Hurry! Hey Dude's latest sale is offering 2 pairs of shoes for just $69

In the market for a casual and trendy shoe that won't break the bank? Look no further than Hey Dude, the viral footwear brand that's best-known for its signature and unique shoe styles. The good news? They just so happen to be hosting a 2 for $69 footwear flash sale.

Hey Dude's current sale allows you to pick any two pairs of kicks from the sales page for just $69. All you have to do is add both pairs to your cart and enter the code "STEAL" at checkout. You'll have two stylish pairs of Hey Dudes for just $69 on your doorstep in no time. With tons of options for both men and women, now is your chance to stock up for the season.

Hey Dude Wally Stretch Canvas: get 2 for $69 @ Hey Dude

For a limited time only, you can buy 2 pairs of Hey Dudes for $69. Enter the code "STEAL" at checkout to snag this unbeatable deal. We recommend the Wally Stretch Canvas (pictured), because let's face it: You can't go wrong with a classic! This style gives you sock-like comfort that will match any 'fit. The shoe will hug your foot, and the easy slip-on style and no tie laces are perfect for days when you're on the move.

Aside from the Wally Stretch Canvas, there are plenty of other cool and comfy Hey Dudes to choose from. Ladies will love the Wendy Sparkle Bow shoe that features a glam sparkle fabric, flexible support, elastic laces, and of course, a stylish bow. The shoe comes in three cool colors.

With so many styles to choose from, it might be hard to pick your favorites — but you really can't go wrong! Just don't forget to enter promo code "STEAL" at checkout so you can reap all the benefits from the Hey Dude 2 for $69 flash sale.