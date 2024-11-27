Hurry! Epic Amazon Music Unlimited deal now includes Audible

Thanksgiving is just hours away and new Black Friday deals are being launched by the hour. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals just got better.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering 3 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited to eligible subscribers. Even better, the deal now includes access to Audible, which is Amazon's audiobook catalog. After your 3 months are up, you can cancel or opt to pay $10.99/month.

Amazon is offering 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The service gives new subscribers access to its library of over 100 million songs on-demand and ad-free. Now, subscribers can access the largest catalog of audiobooks from Audible. Listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks all via the app. Once your extended trial is up, you can cancel or opt to pay $10.99/month.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers a very strong 100 million+ songs in its library with access to CD-quality streams and higher for an extra fee, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio content. You'll get full hands-free control via Alexa, as well as access to playlist and stations; although the service is less focused on curated content than some of its rivals.

