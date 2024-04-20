Huge Walmart weekend sale — 11 deals I’d buy now on Crocs, Ninja and more

Spring is in the air and there's a ton of warm weather gear on sale. One of the retailers with the biggest sales this weekend is Walmart. The retailer is discounting everything from spring apparel to ice cream machines.

But that's not all that's on sale. I've also spotted some stellar deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. To make it easier for you, I've rounded up the 11 best deals you can shop in Walmart's spring sale this weekend. One of the biggest sales has outdoor furniture and accessories on sale from $8. So scroll on to see the best deals and make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes for more ways to save.

Best Walmart deals

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Beach season is almost here! That means now is the time to get new flip-flops, Crocs, or both. Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. For instance, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandals for $24 (pictured, was $34). Note that Crocs is also having a sale right now, but the styles and models are different.

Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com

Levi's apparel: deals from $34 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $34. The sale also includes Levi's shorts, jeans, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 30% off when you buy two more items, albeit on different styles/apparel.

Price check: 30% off @ Levi's

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.

Price check: $378 @ Amazon

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for students or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.

PS5 Slim w/ Spider-Man 2: was $559 now $449 @ Walmart

The PS5 continues to dominate the market with fantastic exclusives and this bundle includes one of the finest. Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters and offers absolutely staggering action scenes. For more, check out our PS5 review — but to sum up, this is an "essential" games console.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" 4K TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

This huge TV is available for just under $500, and offers a 4K panel with over 8.3 million pixels and an LED backlight. It's running Roku TV OS for all of your favorite apps, and can talk to your Google Assistant or Alexa. It's also ideal for gaming with a Gaming Mode that reduces input lag.

Allswell Organic Hybrid Mattress: was $847 now $762 @ Walmart

Allswell mattresses are now sold through Walmart's storefront. The Organic 12-inch mattress is one of the most affordable you'll find with GOTS certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS certified organic latex. As part of its current deals — you can get the queen for $762. (Note: Only the queen size is on sale).