Huge refrigerator sale at LG — save up to $2,000 right now

September is coming to an end, but there are plenty of last-minute deals you can still get. One of the best sales I've seen this week comes courtesy of LG.

For a limited time, LG is taking up to $2,000 off its refrigerators. After discount, prices start from $649. The sale includes models with French doors, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. It's one of the best refrigerator sales I've seen from LG. Alternatively, make sure to check out our LG promo codes page for more ways to save.

LG refrigerators: deals from $649 @ LG

LG is taking up to $2,000 off its line of refrigerators. After discount, prices start as low as $649. The sale includes multiple models including refrigerators with French doors, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Pictured is the LG French Door Refrigerator for $1,499. (model LFDS22520S). That's $700 off this 22 cu. ft. fridge, which includes free installation.

LG makes some of the best refrigerators we've tested. We especially like the LG LRFLC2706S, which we named the best French door refrigerator for families. (This model is on sale for $1,799 ($700 off) at LG). We like that the refrigerator has four shelves, two crisper bins, a glide n' serve drawer and six door bins, each holding two gallons.

There's no telling when LG's sale could end, so we recommend jumping on these deals sooner rather than later.