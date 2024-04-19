Huge Reebok sale knocks up to 50% off site wide — 7 deals I'd buy now
Apparel and running shoes from $8
April is an excellent month to jumpstart your workouts. Not only is the weather slowly warming up, but there are also dozens of spring sales to help you revamp your workout wardrobe. One of the best sales right now comes from Reebok.
Through April 22, Reebok is taking 30% off full-price items or 50% off markdowns via coupon code "MIDSZN". After discount, prices start as low as $8. The sale includes jackets, shorts, pants, sneakers, and more. Below I've rounded up the seven best deals you can shop right now. For more apparel deals, check out this huge Skechers sale from $18 or the latest Lululemon We Made Too Much sale.
Best Reebok deals
Reebok Freedom Blue Tee: was $25 now $17 @ Reebok
This basic cotton t-shirt is perfect for lounging around the house or working out at the gym. It's available in all sizes (through 2XL) in Navy only. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $17.
Reebok Workout Ready Shorts: was $35 now $24 @ Reebok
These shorts are perfect for everything from Bulgarian split squats to HIIT sessions in the park. They're made with Reebok's Speedwick fabric, which wicks sweat away to help you stay cool and dry. A drawcord on the elastic waist lets you cinch them up when you need to. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $24. Or buy two for $40 via coupon code "BUNDLE40".
Reebok Lux High-Rise Bike Shorts: was $45 now $31 @ Reebok
These fitted biker shorts are made to fit tight and hug your body's natural curves. They're made of Speedwick fabric to keep you sweat-free and they also feature a wide, high-rise elastic waist with power mesh. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $31.
Reebok Lux High-Impact Bra: was $55 now $38 @ Reebok
The snug-fitting Lux High-Impact Bra is built with Reebok's recycled Lux Bold fabric and features adjustable straps and a secure clasp back closure to customize your fit. The power mesh racer back detail and angled side seams provide breathability while giving you that secure feel. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $38.
Reebok Lite 4 Shoes (Men's): was $60 now $42 @ Reebok
These running shoes have a lightweight midsole that gives you premium cushioning as you pound the pavement. Not a serious runner? They're also comfy enough to wear for everyday use. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $42.
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings: was $65 now $45 @ Reebok
The versatile Lux High-Rise Leggings let you seamlessly go from yoga class to running errands. They have a wide, high-rise waistband that hugs you for a secure and flattering fit. Speedwick keeps you dry on the go, whereas MOTIONFRESH eliminates odor so you can wear them confidently for a full day. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $38.
Reebok Zig Dynamica 4 Shoes (Women's): was $85 now $59 @ Reebok
The Reebok Zig Dynamica 4 pack a sleek mesh upper that rides on a chunky zigzag midsole. It provides a snappy, energetic ride. Lightweight FuelFoam delivers the optimal balance of cushioning and support for heel-to-toe comfort. Use coupon "MIDSZN" at checkout to drop its price to $59.
