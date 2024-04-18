Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ sale is back — here are my 9 favorite deals from $9

Of all the gym leggings I own (from Nike to Alo), Lululemon's Aligns are easily my favorite. The buttery-soft feel is no joke. I tap them for walks, weight training, runs, and everything in-between. But sadly, I only own two pairs. That's because they're a bit of a splurge, with an original asking price of $98 or more. So I've been waiting for them to be added to the brand's 'We Made Too Much' section of the site, where every discounted item goes.

Thankfully, I spotted the Powder Blue colorway down to $39, along with a whole bunch of other training and yoga gear starting at just $9 at Lululemon. But here's the catch: pickings are typically pretty slim, so I tried to pluck out a few decent deals that deliver a range of options. Another detail worth noting, since most of these are final sale, you won't be able to exchange or return unwanted items — unless you're a member, which you can join for free. Here's everything else I recommend shopping, below.

The Best Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ Deals

Silicone Hair Ties 3 Pack: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fhair-accessories%2FSilicone-Hair-Ties-3Pack-MD%2F_%2Fprod10520713%3Fcolor%3D57633%26sz%3DONESIZE" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $18 now $9 @ Lululemon

I’m always misplacing my hair ties and am betting this neon set will be far less easy to lose sight of. Plus, past buyers have pretty much convinced me that this larger, silicone style will be able to hold my thick hair up, no sweat. Other reviews note that these refuse to pull or snag when taking them off. But the best part? The trio is half off right now.

Cotton Terry Sweatband: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2FCotton-Terry-Sweatband-MD%2F_%2Fprod11240194%3Fcolor%3D0002%26sz%3DONESIZE" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $14 now $9 @ Lululemon

Need a headband instead? This <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2FCotton-Terry-Sweatband-MD%2F_%2Fprod11240194%3Fcolor%3D0002%26sz%3DONESIZE" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"">cotton terry style is also down to just $9 right now. Designed to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes, whether you're on the tennis court (or playing pickleball, we won't judge), reviewers love that this washes and dries well after a sweaty workout.

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-tanks%2FRibbed-Nulu-Asymmetrical-Yoga-Tank-MD%2F_%2Fprod11570187" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $29 @ Lululemon

If you're as obsessed with the asymmetrical trend as the Tom's Guide fitness desk, you'll love this yoga top. Made from the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric, with built-in support for A/B cup sizes, at $29 it's at the lowest price we've seen since Cyber Monday.

Align High-Rise Pant 25”: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FAlign-Pant-2-MD%2F_%2Fprod8360162%3Fcolor%3D58302" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this is worth a shout. The Powder Blue is available in sizes 12 through 20, whereas Pale Raspberry offers more choices at a pricier (but still discounted) $59. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes.

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FGroove-Pant-Flare-Nulu-MD%2F_%2Fprod10900105" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $118 now $49 @ Lululemon

For Yoga or casual wear, these flared leggings feature Lululemon's soft, Nulu fabric. This style, in particular, features a 32.5-inch inseam, making it a better fit for taller buyers. The Cayenne is only available in a size 2, but you can get the Red Merlot is available in every size for $69.

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmen-shorts%2FPace-Breaker-Linerless-Utility-Short-7-MD%2F_%2Fprod11660159" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $78 now $49 @ Lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs. While not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you can still grab a pair for less than $50!

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short T-Shirt: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmen-ss-tops%2FMetal-Vent-Tech-Short-Sleeve-Two-MD%2F_%2Fprod9661026" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $78 now $54 @ Lululemon

Get rid of side seams with the vent tee from Lululemon. It's breathable, super soft, and limits chaffing to help you stay free and breezy as you navigate your workouts. We're a big fan of the silverescent tech, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the fabric. This tee comes in various sizes and four colorways.

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Tight: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-crops%2FWunder-Train-HighRise-Crop-23-MD%2F_%2Fprod10520934" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $69 @ Lululemon

I’m of the mindset that you can never own too many leggings, and as I don’t already have a pair of the Wunder Train tights — the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-lululemon-leggings" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"">best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed — this is the first item I’m adding to my personal cart. Just a hair over 5 feet tall, the 23-inch, cropped length is a major win for me, but the <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FWunder-Train-HR-Tight-25-MD%2F_%2Fprod9860128" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">25-inch and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FWunder-Train-HR-Tight-28-MD%2F_%2Fprod10560038" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">28-inch styles are available for the same price, too. I’m looking forward to putting the breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric to the test.