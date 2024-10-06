Huge Nike sale just went live — 9 deals from $28 that beat Prime Day
Swoosh and save on our favorite Nike apparel
Brands don't come much bigger than Nike and the company's "Swoosh" logo might be one of the most iconic in the world. It usually comes with a hefty price tag, though.
The good news is there are big Nike deals to be had all year round — meaning you don't have to wait for a sales event like Black Friday or October Prime Day. I've found a bunch of deals, including 24% off of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes, women's leggings for $40, and big savings on men's joggers. Here are the best Nike deals around right now.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Nike sale
- Nike Pro Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $28
- Nike One Leggings (Women's): was $60 now $40
- Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece (Women's): was $80 now $46
- Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Cropped V-Neck (Women's): was $75 now $63
- Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $81
- Air Jordan 1 Low (Men's): was $115 now $86
- Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage (Men's): was $105 now $88
- Air Jordan 1 Mid (Men's): was $125 now $93
- Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $94
Best Nike sales
Nike Pro Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $28 @ Nike
It's a minor discount, but these shorts are essentials depending on what type of workout you're doing, so they're well worth a look for avid gymgoers — especially with a variety of color options to choose from.
Nike One Leggings (Women's): was $60 now $40 @ Nike
Comfortable enough for working out, lounging around the house, or grabbing coffee with friends, these 7/8 length leggings come with convenient pockets and a variety of colors.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece (Women): was $80 now $46 @ Nike
This comfortable, loose-fitting jumper is ideal for the cooler, fall weather and beyond, and it offers a quirky take on the Nike branding as well as a cozy feel on the inside.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Cropped V-Neck (Women's): was $75 now $63 @ Nike
Available in black or white, this cropped v-neck fleece is an ideal yoga top when paired with leggings, and at the time of writing still has multiple sizes available — but they're going fast.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers (Men's): was $125 now $81 @ Nike
It's "joggers season" and these sleek ones have a tailored silhouette and a warmer, fleece material on the inside and the outside. There's also a zippered pocket for storing your valuables.
Air Jordan 1 Low (Men's): was $115 now $86 @ Nike
A new look for an iconic shoe, these Air Jordans come with a metallic gold Swoosh and black and white body for a modern classic vibe. Other colors are available, too.
Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage (Men's): was $105 now $88 @ Nike
Nike's Blazers never really go out of style, and this reprise of the '77 design is ideal for just about any occasion. Whether you're on a night out or heading on-court, these are worth a look.
Air Jordan 1 Mid (Men's): was $125 now $93 @Nike
My personal favorite shoe, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is an all-timer for a multitude of reasons, but it's easy to forget just how comfortable they are, too.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $94 @Nike
This sleek windrunner is ideal for the fall and winter jogging sessions where you need to be warm while staying somewhat cool, thanks to a lightweight build and relaxed fit throughout.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.