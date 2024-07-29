Huge Nike clearance sale — 11 deals I'd buy from $58

If you’re on the lookout for some of the best Nike running deals of the summer, you’re in good company. After all, no matter how much you love your current pair of trail running shoes, they simply won’t last forever; for avid runners, it’s always good to have a spare pair of kicks on hand. (Err, foot.)

Sporadic summertime sales are certain to stay as strong as the next heat wave, but right now you can save up to 40% off a variety of best-selling Nike running shoes, shorts, shirts, and outerwear. (Bonus: for a variety of the deals below, use the code "SPORT25" to score an extra 25% off. Noice!)

Ready to hit the trails? Here are 11 Nike running deals to put some zip in your skip.

Best Nike running deals for men

Nike Free Run 5.0: was $100 now $59 @ Nike

Featuring a soft-and-stretchy knit upper, the new cushioning in this model is also lighter and more responsive than older versions. Whether you’re training on pavement, gravel, or track, you’ll hardly know you’re wearing anything at all on your feet, and you can expect a smooth ride with every stride. Tree-huggers, take note: these shoes are made with at least 20% recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.

Nike Free Run Flyknit 2018: was $120 now $71 @ Nike

If barefoot-style kicks are in your wheelhouse, you’ll love the sock-like upper on these road running shoes, which are stretchier than previous iterations. The barely-there design is as flexible as it is durable, with plenty of bounce to the ounce. Bonus: the uber-packable design makes these shoes easy to toss in a gym bag when you're done with your run. Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.

Nike Winflo 10: was $105 now $72 @ Nike

Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, 3/4 length Nike Air foam cushioning, and that signature rubber waffle outsole we all know and love, these road running shoes are great for daily runners who prefer pounding pavements with plenty of padding underfoot. Elastic midsole support provides a secure, comfortable fit with a soft, springy stride.

Nike Kiger 9: was $160 now $95 @ Nike

Ready to take the road less graveled? These tip-top trail running shoes were built for rocky, technical terrain, keeping your clompers protected for the long haul. Featuring full-length Nike React foam and a revamped breathable upper, the Kiger 9s are lighter – and lower to the ground – than earlier iterations, giving you tip-top control as you zig-zag your way up the mountain. Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.

Nike Structure 25: was $140 now $97 @ Nike

Armed with Cushion 3.0 and a Zoom Air unit underfoot to keep you comfy with every stride, these road running shoes are perfect for everyday jogs. They have a higher stack height (and wider forefoot) to achieve a super-stable fit for your feet, not to mention enhanced arch support for better pronation control. A durable rubber waffle outsole and breathable mesh upper round out the features. If your running regimen could use more structure, look no further, friend.

Best Nike running deals for women

Nike Free RN NN: was $110 now $58 @ Nike

Ready for take-off? These barely-there road running shoes feature a feathery, flexible feel in the stretchable inner sleeve thanks to a sock-like Flyknit upper and ultralight midsole underneath. The outsole is partially made from recycled Nike Grind material, with embroidered eyestays around the laces for added security. (The men’s version of these shoes are on sale for $59). Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.

Nike InfinityRN 4: was $160 now $96 @ Nike

These slick kicks were born for the road, with maximum cushioning down below to elevate your energy during those early morning runs. The rocker-shaped platform is made with Nike’s new ReactX foam, complemented by a comfy collar and snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug fit. The sock-like Flyknit upper provides plenty of breathable support up top, while the water-resistant membrane should keep you dry during the occasional puddle jump. (The men’s version of these shoes are also on sale for $83). Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.

Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX: was $130 now $98 @ Nike

Featuring a heathered foam collar to help keep your ankles warm and debris-free, these trail running shoes are fortified with a waterproof GORE-TEX liner up top, grippy road-to-trail traction down below, and a pillowy midsole in between. No matter how crappy the weather gets around your ears, at least you won’t have to worry about what’s wrapped around your toes.

Nike Pegasus Trail 5: was $150 now $112 @ Nike

Equipped with uber-responsive ReactX foam midsole to provide 13 percent more energy return with every step, stride, and skip, these all-terrain trail running shoes feature Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC) rubber for enhanced abrasion resistance and increased traction — rain or shine. The breathable upper is made with highly-tuned mesh for a secure, flexible fit.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $115 @ Nike

Want to feel like a superhero when you’re in the zone? These rock-solid road running shoes provide a silky smooth ride thanks to Nike’s ZoomX foam down below, which boasts best-in-class cushioning – without slowing you down. The extra-wide forefoot provides a stable, secure fit, with a rocker-shaped base to minimize impacts and maximize kinetic kickback. Note: Use coupon code "SPORT25" to get this price at checkout.