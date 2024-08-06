Huge Eufy sale at Best Buy — save up to $225 on our favorite security cams
August is a popular month for summer vacations. However, if you feel uneasy leaving your home unattended, Best Buy is offering a huge sale on some of the best home security cameras we've tested.
For a limited time, Best Buy is knocking up to $225 select Eufy home security cameras. It's one of the best deals we've seen on these cams. Below I've rounded up my top picks in Best Buy's sale. Note: Paying My Best Buy members can get extra savings. (You can sign up from $49/year at Best Buy). For more ways to save, check out this week's best Eufy discount codes.
Best Eufy home security camera deals
Eufy Video Doorbell Wired: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy
Bolster your home security, and keep close watch on all your packages with Eufy's dual-camera doorbell. Get alerts when packages arrive, and if someone tries to move them, alongside all the typical video doorbell features. Plus everything's stored locally, which means no pesky subscription fees.
Eufy Cam 3: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Eufy Cam 3 is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. Its 4K resolution is sharp and clear both day and night, and the massive battery and built-in solar panels meant we never had to recharge or replace the batteries, even after months of use. The AI built into the cameras can be trained to recognize familiar faces, as well as vehicle and pet detection. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Video is saved locally, which means no monthly fees.
Eufy SoloCam S40 Bundle: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
Wireless security cameras are easier to install than their wired counterparts, but taking them down to charge can be annoying. Enter the Eufy SoloCam S40: It features an integrated solar panel at the top of the camera so it recharges itself with just two hours of direct sunlight each day. This bundle includes two cams with 2K resolution.
Eufy Smart Lock E330 w/ Chime: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Eufy Smart Lock E330 can keep tabs on your home when you're not there. It offers 2K resolution even in low light conditions and it can sense movement up to 19 feet away. It offers fingerprint recognition so you can unlock your door without keys. The included chime provides on-device local storage, all with no monthly fees.
Eufy Security 3-Camera 4K System: was $679 now $579 @ Best Buy
It's not a cheap camera, but what you pay in upfront costs you'll save over the long haul, as it's subscription-free. The EufyCam 3 is our favorite non-subscription camera, delivering sharp 4K video that's saved locally to a base station. What's more, it has human, pet, and vehicle detection, as well as Familiar Face detection. And, the battery-powered cameras have solar panels, so you don't have to recharge them as often. This bundle includes three cameras.
