Huge Eufy sale at Best Buy — save up to $225 on our favorite security cams

Eufy Cam 3: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Eufy Cam 3 is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. Its 4K resolution is sharp and clear both day and night, and the massive battery and built-in solar panels meant we never had to recharge or replace the batteries, even after months of use. The AI built into the cameras can be trained to recognize familiar faces, as well as vehicle and pet detection. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Video is saved locally, which means no monthly fees.