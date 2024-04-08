Huge Apple sale live — here's the 9 deals I'd buy right now
$699 MacBook Air, $89 AirPods and more
Looking to upgrade your Apple gear? Now's a great time thanks to all these Apple sales. I've found iPhones, MacBooks and more at their lowest prices ever, so make sure to grab these deals before they sell out.
For example, right now the iPad Air (M1/256GB) is just $449 at Amazon. This deal takes $150 off our choice for the best tablet on the market. Just note that the rumored iPad Air 2024 model may be on the way.
You can also grab the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189 at Amazon. They're now $60 off, their lowest price ever, and they're easily the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. They provide top-notch active noise cancelation, great sound and Dolby Atmos spatial audio features.
Keep scrolling for more of the best Apple deals I've found this week. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's huge Skechers sale.
Apple deals — Quick Links
- Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month
- iPhone SE: free w/ unlimited + new line
- AirPods: was $129 now $89
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189
- iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $449
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $699
- Apple iMac 24" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $849
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999
Apple deals — Best sales now
Boost Infinite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$0.01 iPhone 15 Pro Max w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone SE: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-se-2022/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
New and existing members can get the iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">iPhone SE review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life.
Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-se-3rd-gen-2022-64gb-midnight.html" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1.99/mo @ AT&T
AirPods: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/airpods-2,review-6326.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6084400&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-with-charging-case-2nd-generation-white%2F6084400.p%3FskuId%3D6084400&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Walmart
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
SAVE $60! The new <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/face-off/new-airpods-pro-2-2023-vs-old-airpods-pro-2-2022-whats-the-difference" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-vision-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAirPods-Pro-2nd-generation-with-MagSafe-Case-USB-C%2F5020133971" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Best Buy
iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2022-10th-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5200904&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb-blue%2F5200904.p%3FskuId%3D5200904&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1731146-REG/apple_mpq13ll_a_10_9_ipad_10th_gen.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$449 @ B&H Photo
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022-review-a-new-standard-for-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad Air review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4909101&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-air-latest-model-5th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-purple%2F4909101.p%3FskuId%3D4909101&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $699 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and this laptop reached over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_self">MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and along with great speed for everyday tasks.
Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604829-REG/apple_mgnd3ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$999 @ B&H Photo | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB08N5LNQCX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon
Apple iMac 24" (M1/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-blue%2F6450916.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $849 @ Best Buy
Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save a massive $450 on the iMac M1, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio and the impressive performance of its M1 Chip. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M1 review said this device "delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design." This deal is for the model with the M1 Chip, a 7-core CPU and 256GB storage. Note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M3 is now available.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932HVSYM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,099 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6534606.p%3FskuId%3D6534606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Apple's MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing) and a gorgeous display. Note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 M3 is now available.
Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770940-REG/apple_mqkw3ll_a_15_macbook_air_midnight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ B&H Photo | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2023-MacBook-Laptop-chip%2Fdp%2FB0C75NSLJY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,159 @ Amazon
