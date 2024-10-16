Huge early Black Friday apparel sale at Amazon — save now on Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more
Saving money on workout apparel is a great incentive to keep active, especially as the weather gets colder outside. Right now Amazon is offering a Black Friday sneak peek with huge discounts on various sports brands like Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.
Whether you’re shopping for the best running shoes or looking for a new hoodie for your outdoor runs, I've scoured the deals, so you don’t have to. Not only that, but every deal I've found is priced comfortably below $100.
It's worth noting that prices vary based on sizes and colors. So make sure to click all options if you're looking for the lowest price. Here’s the 11 deals I’d recommend grabbing now. For more ways to save, also check out our guide to the week's best Amazon promo codes.
Best apparel deals
Under Armour Tech V Neck T-Shirt (Women’s): was $25 now $18 @ Amazon
This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft, and with 25% off, it’s an excellent deal.
Puma Cat Training Shorts (Men’s): was $35 now $24 @ Amazon
$24 for Puma shorts — no, we aren’t joking. There’s an array of colors in Amazon’s deal, all featuring Puma’s signature cat logo. In the market for a pair of lightweight, training-friendly shorts? Look no further.
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings (Women’s): was $40 now $26 @ Amazon
Make a great saving with 40% off this staple piece of Addidas activewear. The classic sports style offers a tight fit, yet still with ample stretch to support workouts. If you're after that second skin feel, these leggings will provide.
Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack (Unisex): was $55 now $36 @ Amazon
What better way to hustle for a workout than to buy a bag named after it. There’s plenty of room in this piece of Under Armour kit, including a large, expandable front laundry/shoe pocket at the bottom of the bag. Great for transitioning between work and training sessions.
Adidas Marathon Jacket 3-Stripes (Men’s): was $70 now $39 @ Amazon
Layer up with this Adidas jacket made specifically for cold-weather running. Plus, the 360-degree reflectivity will also ensure you’re safe on those shorter days. With 38% off, you’ll stay warm at a more comfortable price.
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $69 now $48 @ Amazon
Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you haven’t decided on your fall colors yet, there’s 20 different options on Amazon.
Nike Therma Pullover Hoodie (Men’s): was $70 now $51 @ Amazon
Nike’s Therma fabric is specialized in managing your body’s natural heat to keep you warm when the colder weather starts to creep in. The good news doesn’t end there though, as it also incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology that wicks sweat keeping you dry and comfy, too.
Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe (Men’s): was $70 now $64 @ Amazon
For a budget-friendly running shoe, the Assert 9s are a perfect choice. They’re incredibly durable and boast UA’s charged cushioning, as well as a solid rubber outsole, EVA sockliner, and lightweight mesh upper. This many features at only $60 in a selection of sizes and colors? Excellent news.
Nike Free Flyknit 2018 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $89 @ Amazon
If you’re after a super lightweight and flexible shoe, this one’s for you. It’s geared towards shorter runs and will make you feel like you’re running barefoot. For anyone looking to pop it in their bag ready to catch some miles while away from home, the Flyknits are a solid choice.
