Huge Amazon speaker sale from Bose, JBL and Sony — 9 deals I’d shop from $29

Whether you're hosting a barbecue, heading to the beach or hanging by the pool, there's nothing quite like blasting some feel-good tunes in the warmer weather months. And if you're in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker that's up to the task, you've come to the right place.

Amazon is currently hosting a sale with up to 30% off top-rated speakers. The best part? The sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested from brands like Anker, JBL and Ultimate Ears will cost you as little as $29. If you're looking to spend a bit more, we're seeing great deals from Sony, Bose and Sonos.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals on Bluetooth speakers that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon! Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Speaker Deals

JBL Go 3: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $49 at Amazon The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass. I also happen to really like the way that it looks, with its giant keyring styling going a long way in setting it apart from other small Bluetooth speakers.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $58 at Amazon The Miniroll is the ultimate musical companion. It’s a super small Bluetooth speaker, so it’ll fit into a backpack without a problem. It’s sturdy too, which will let it survive even the most traumatic of outdoor mishaps. The small but mighty device is a great deal at its original price — but right now, you can get it for just $58.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Anker Motion Boom may not be much of a looker, but it has all the right credentials to deliver big stereo sound anywhere. Its practical size belies its ability to fill whatever space you are in with bassy sound, and has the power to project sound outwards into an open space with impressive clarity.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Flex 2 is a compact and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a durable design. This 1.2-pound speaker is water and dust proof and delivered great sound quality in our SoundLink Flex gen 2 review. I love how easy it is to use the custom EQ, so I can really dial it in to a sound profile that I love. Add in 12 hours of battery life and you have a great deal.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.