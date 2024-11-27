Got a PS5? These Sony PS5 headsets are up to 34% off for Black Friday

Whether you own a PS5 or you've grabbed the shiny new PS5 Pro, you'll need one of the best gaming headsets to truly enhance your experience. I've got good news for you: with Black Friday deals in full swing, our favorite official PlayStation headsets are heavily discounted. Better grab them now before they're gone — maybe forever.

For instance, the Sony Inzone H3 is currently 52% off at Amazon, and this is a fantastic deal on a headset that offers big sound at a low price. If you're a fan of in-ear buds instead, don't fret because the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds are currently 15% off at Amazon. And there's more where that came from.

I'm an avid gamer, regularly sinking hours into RPGs on my PS5, and I've found the best Black Friday PS5 headset deals for you.

Quick list

About the author

Nikita Achanta Staff Writer (Reviews) Nikita is a lifelong gaming enthusiast and brings her passion for gaming tech to Tom's Guide to bring you insightful reviews and round-ups. She owns a PS5 Slim and a Nintendo Switch, and can be found sinking hours into RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

Best Black Friday PS5 headsets deals

Lowest ever price Sony Inzone H3: was $99 now $48 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H3 is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. This headset is easy to recommend even at its retail price, so the 52% discount at Amazon feels too good to be true. Like the other Inzone headsets, the Inzone H3 sports the classic PlayStation colors so it looks and feels premium. Who says you have to spend hundreds to get the best?

Lowest ever price Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 at Amazon What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black-and-white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design. This is a limited-time deal, so you need to act fast!

Sony Inzone Buds: was $199 now $168 at Amazon The Sony Inzone Buds offer lowest possible latency audio and offer extended battery life — with up to 12 hours of continuous use. The buds also offer 360-degree spatial audio, and AI-based audio reduction to help tune out any distracting sounds around you.

Sony PlayStation Pulse Elite: was $149 now $129 at tomsguide.com In my PlayStation Pulse Elite review, I said this headset will easily fit into your PS ecosystem, thanks to the classic black and white colors. This headset is very comfortable and its long battery life means you won’t run out of juice mid-battle. It utilizes Tempest 3D Audio to create immersive soundscapes, and you can customize sound profiles too.

So which headset will you grab? Personally, I'm leaning towards the Sony Inzone H9 which is currently $100 off at Amazon. I've been hesitant to buy it at its retail price but that 34% discount is very tempting — I'm adding it to my cart right away. And of course, the Sony Inzone Buds with the 16% discount at Amazon are a sweet deal too for those who prefer earbuds over headphones.

Regardless of what you choose, act fast. Once these deals are gone, who knows when we'll see them next? And don't forget to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for discounts on all kinds of tech, like instant cameras and board games, and even TVs and consoles.