Get yourself up to 35% off select appliances at The Home Depot

There is no better time to upgrade those appliances that are in need of replacing this year. With 35% off select appliances at The Home Depot, you'll pay less than you'd expect and with the money saved, you can either buy something else or save it for a rainy day.

The Home Depot is one of the best home improvement stores in the US, making it the one-stop solution for all your DIY projects. Selling everything from home decor to large kitchen appliances, The Home Depot has it all. Scroll down for some of our recommended deals that are available in the sale.

Recommended deals at The Home Depot

LG Smart front load washer $998 (was $1349) This compact model is just 24 inches wide and can easily fit under an existing countertop, side by side or stacked, to make the most of your space. Built-in intelligence uses AI technology and advanced sensors to detect fabric texture and load size to automatically select the perfect settings and take out the guesswork.

Haier Refrigerator in stainless steel $1098 (was $1799) This incredible appliance blends fingerprint-resistant stainless steel with a range of features, perfect for the modern kitchen. We especially love the built in ice maker, which will keep cold drinks flowing on a warm day,

EdgeStar Can Extreme Cool Beverage Cooler $209 (was $299) A spaciously designed cooler that holds up to 80 standard soda or beer cans. The compressor-based cooling produces more consistent results, while the reversible left or right door opening allows versatility.

Why we love The Home Depot

With over 2,300 stores across the US and long opening hours seven days a week, The Home Depot is there whenever you need them. Use The Home Depot Store locator page on their website to find your nearest store.

We also love that The Home Depot has a Guaranteed Low Price promise so you never pay more than you have to. In reality, it means they’ll price match against any item that you find in stock for a lower price at another retailer.

To take advantage of the retailer’s exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. It’s totally free and all you have to do is enter your email address on their website.