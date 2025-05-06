Spruce up your garden with a series of under $20 deals at The Home Depot

With flowers springing up all over the place, now is the ideal time to be thinking about that garden project you've been putting off all winter. Whether you're planning a full relandscaping project or are simply planning to buy a few items for the patio, there's no reason for it to cost the earth.

Thanks to a new sale at The Home Depot, you can buy a wide range of products for under $20. That includes hanging baskets to put around a pergola or lighting to brighten up a path. Whatever you have planned, The Home Depot has you covered.

As one of the best home improvement stores in the US, The Home Depot is the one-stop solution for all your DIY projects. Selling everything from home decor to large kitchen appliances, The Home Depot has it all. Scroll down for some of our recommended deals that are available in the sale.

Recommended deals at The Home Depot

Vigoro 14 inch diameter hanging basket A basket that is perfect for displaying plants around your home. It features a coco liner that aerates the soil, a chain and S-hook to hang from a variety of hooks and a metal basket with a black powder-coated finish that won't rust. This basket is ideal for plants with shallow roots, like herbs, petunias, pansies, zinnias, succulents and more. $6.97 (was $10.37)

Hampton Bay LED outdoor path light Be innovative with this very unique contemporary Hampton Bay path design, bringing a distinct identity to your walkway, landscape, driveway and any outdoor space. The contrasting effect created by its unique shape in a millennium bronze finish, the warm glow of its 3000K LED light contributes to a comforting and warm atmosphere. $16.97 (was $35.28)

Jealous Deil Hardwood grilling briquettes First to market innovative Hardwood Briquet made of 100% Hyper-Compressed All-Natural White Oak. Awesome flower-shape aesthetic with no additives or fillers that is heat-treated to eliminate bacteria, mold, and pests. Very clean and no dust – won't dirty hands like charcoal. Only $9.97

Earthgro Brown Wood Shredded Bagged Mulch Made from forest products, this shredded wood mulch helps conserve soil moisture while also preventing weeds by blocking growth and access to sunlight when applied at a 3-inch depth. Use this colored mulch around trees, shrubs, flowers, or vegetables in gardens and landscapes. Only $3.97

Why we love The Home Depot

With over 2,300 stores across the US and long opening hours seven days a week, The Home Depot is there whenever you need them. Use The Home Depot Store locator page on their website to find your nearest store.

We also love that The Home Depot has a Guaranteed Low Price promise so you never pay more than you have to. In reality, it means they’ll price match against any item that you find in stock for a lower price at another retailer.

To take advantage of the retailer’s exclusive coupons and promo codes, subscribe to The Home Depot newsletter. It’s totally free and all you have to do is enter your email address on their website.