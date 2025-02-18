Epic Zappos sale is live from $34 — 11 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Brooks and more
Top-rated footwear deals for less
In the market for a new pair of kicks? You've come to the right place. Zappos is an online retailer that specializes in both classic and trendy footwear brands — and they just so happen to be hosting a huge sale as we speak.
Whether you're hoping to upgrade your running shoes or score a new pair of winter boots, Zappos has tons of great footwear deals starting at just $34. Some of our favorite brands featured in the sale include Hoka, Brooks, Skechers, Ugg and many more.
So don't wait— shop unbeatable shoe, sneaker and boot deals from the Zappos sale right now. Below, I've rounded up my 11 favorite finds!
- Crocs Classic Clog (Unisex): was $40 now $34
- Asics Gel Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $54
- Adidas Grand Court 2.0 (Women's): was $70 now $56
- Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's): was $80 now $59
- Skechers Summits High Range (Men's): was $80 now $69
- Ugg Ultra Mini New Heights (Women's): was $170 now $105
- Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109
- Hoka Arahi 7 (Men's): was $145 now $116
- Hoka Clifton 9 (Women's): was $145 now $116
- On Cloudrunner 2 (Men's): was $150 now $135
- Ugg Adirondack III Boot (Women's): was $250 now $150
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Score these best selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Zappos. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.
The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. They are also breathable and feature gel cushioning.
Although these sneakers are not suited for high-impact exercise, they're ideal for pretty much everything else, whether it's walking, yoga or cardio. They're extremely comfortable, slip on easily and stay firmly in place.
Reach new heights of style with these Uggs New Heights. These take after the classic Uggs look, with a suede upper and luxurious wool lining. Add in a chunky platform sole and you're ready to take on the world.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs. They offer an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.
The Hoka Arahi 7 is your go-to for both running and walking, giving you solid support without feeling bulky, thanks to Hoka's patented J-Frame technology.
These are the perfect shoes to carry you through any run. The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand. We rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole.
Cloudrunner 2 sneakers are now just $135, down from $150 at Zappos. They feature an upgraded upper, Helion™ Superfoam and a stone-protected outsole. Run faster and further, whether you enjoy a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon.
If you're heading outdoors into the snow or ice, you need a boot that can keep up — and fortunately, the Adirondack III Boot is up to the task. The stylish-yet-functional boot features warming insulation, a cushioning insole and most importantly, a rubber outsole to keep you sturdy. It even claims it can keep you warm in -32˚C temperatures.
