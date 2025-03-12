Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
Spring sneaker and sandal deals for less
Spring has sprung (almost) — and one of my favorite things about the new season is the shoe possibilities! I'm bidding farewell to heavy winter boots and happily welcoming in lightweight sneakers and breathable sandals. If you're like me and need some new kicks for the upcoming season, Zappos has you covered.
Zappos is an online retailer that specializes in both classic and trendy footwear brands — and they just so happen to be hosting a huge sale as we speak. From running shoes to slip on sandals, Zappos has tons of great footwear deals starting at just $18. Some of our favorite brands featured in the sale include Hoka, Brooks, Birkenstock, Crocs and many more.
So don't wait— shop unbeatable shoe, sneaker and sandal deals from the Zappos sale right now. Below, I've rounded up my 13 favorite finds!
Quick Links
- shop all women's Zappos deals
- shop all men's Zappos deals
- Havianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal (Women's): was $30 now $18
- Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides (Unisex): was $28 now $20
- Crocs Geometric Slide (Unisex): was $34 now $24
- Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (Unisex): was $60 now $44
- Asics Gel Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $54
- Adidas Grand Court 2.0 (Women's): was $70 now $55
- Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Men's): was $78 now $56
- Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's): was $80 now $59
- Birkenstock Uji (Unisex): was $150 now $99
- On Cloud 5 (Men's): was $139 now $103
- Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109
- Hoka Clifton 9 (Women's): was $145 now $116
- On Cloudrunner 2 (Men's): was $150 now $135
Best Zappos Sandal Deals
It's not quite beach weather yet, but it's never too early to shop for some stylish flip flops. This pair by Havianas is sure to be your go-to for the spring and summer months. Plus, with 40% off, you really can't pass them up.
Whether you're lying on your couch or stepping into the sauna at your gym, the Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides will keep your feet clean while looking stylish. They're available in various colors and provide lightweight cushioning/support.
These Crocs slides can be yours starting from just $24. Thanks to their unique geometric pattern, they really stand out and make a great addition to any Crocs collection. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
It may feel a little early to plan your shoes for warmer climates, but off-season is where you'll get the best deals. With these Hoka Ora Slides, you'll get breathability, a soft tread and foot-cradling geometry, all with comfort and a discounted price.
If you want a comfortable pair of shoes without sacrificing style, Birkenstocks are the way to go. Available in Faded Lime and Fuchsia Tulip — both ideal hues for the springtime — score these sandals featuring a suede upper and lining for $50 off.
Best Zappos Sneaker Deals
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Score these best-selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Zappos. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners. They're also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe.
The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. They are also breathable and feature gel cushioning.
These shoes are an On-fan favorite, except they're now re-engineered with 44% recycled content, an improved fit and even more comfort than ever before. I have the women's version of this shoe — which also happens to be on sale right now — and I love how lightweight and breathable they are. They're also super easy to slip on which is a huge plus.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs. They offer an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.
These are the perfect shoes to carry you through any run. The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand. We rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole.
Cloudrunner 2 sneakers are now just $135, down from $150 at Zappos. They feature an upgraded upper, Helion™ Superfoam and a stone-protected outsole. Run faster and further, whether you enjoy a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
