Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more

Deals
By published

Spring sneaker and sandal deals for less

Zappos Deals
(Image credit: Zappos)
Jump to:

Spring has sprung (almost) — and one of my favorite things about the new season is the shoe possibilities! I'm bidding farewell to heavy winter boots and happily welcoming in lightweight sneakers and breathable sandals. If you're like me and need some new kicks for the upcoming season, Zappos has you covered.

Zappos is an online retailer that specializes in both classic and trendy footwear brands — and they just so happen to be hosting a huge sale as we speak. From running shoes to slip on sandals, Zappos has tons of great footwear deals starting at just $18. Some of our favorite brands featured in the sale include Hoka, Brooks, Birkenstock, Crocs and many more.

So don't wait— shop unbeatable shoe, sneaker and sandal deals from the Zappos sale right now. Below, I've rounded up my 13 favorite finds!

Quick Links

Best Zappos Sandal Deals

Havianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal (Women's)
Havianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal (Women's): was $30 now $18 at Zappos

It's not quite beach weather yet, but it's never too early to shop for some stylish flip flops. This pair by Havianas is sure to be your go-to for the spring and summer months. Plus, with 40% off, you really can't pass them up.

View Deal
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides (Unisex)
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides (Unisex): was $28 now $20 at Zappos

Whether you're lying on your couch or stepping into the sauna at your gym, the Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides will keep your feet clean while looking stylish. They're available in various colors and provide lightweight cushioning/support.

View Deal
Crocs Geometric Slide (Unisex)
Crocs Geometric Slide (Unisex): was $34 now $24 at Zappos

These Crocs slides can be yours starting from just $24. Thanks to their unique geometric pattern, they really stand out and make a great addition to any Crocs collection. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

View Deal
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (Unisex)
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (Unisex): was $60 now $44 at Zappos

It may feel a little early to plan your shoes for warmer climates, but off-season is where you'll get the best deals. With these Hoka Ora Slides, you'll get breathability, a soft tread and foot-cradling geometry, all with comfort and a discounted price.

View Deal
Birkenstock Uji (Unisex)
Birkenstock Uji (Unisex): was $150 now $99 at Zappos

If you want a comfortable pair of shoes without sacrificing style, Birkenstocks are the way to go. Available in Faded Lime and Fuchsia Tulip — both ideal hues for the springtime — score these sandals featuring a suede upper and lining for $50 off.

View Deal

Best Zappos Sneaker Deals

Asics Gel Contend 9 (Men's)
Asics Gel Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $54 at Zappos

These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.

View Deal
Adidas Grand Court 2.0 (Women's)
Adidas Grand Court 2.0 (Women's) : was $70 now $55 at Zappos

Score these best-selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Zappos. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.

View Deal
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Men's)
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Men's): was $78 now $56 at Zappos

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners. They're also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe.

View Deal
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's)
Asics Gel Venture 9 Trail (Women's): was $80 now $59 at Zappos

The Asics Gel Venture 9s are made for hitting the trails and boast an outsole with extra traction for gripping surfaces like muddy paths and wet rocks. They are also breathable and feature gel cushioning.

View Deal
On Cloud 5 (Men's)
On Cloud 5 (Men's): was $139 now $103 at Zappos

These shoes are an On-fan favorite, except they're now re-engineered with 44% recycled content, an improved fit and even more comfort than ever before. I have the women's version of this shoe — which also happens to be on sale right now — and I love how lightweight and breathable they are. They're also super easy to slip on which is a huge plus.

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's)
Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Zappos

The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs. They offer an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.

View Deal
Hoka Clifton 9 (Women's)
Hoka Clifton 9 (Women's): was $145 now $116 at Zappos

These are the perfect shoes to carry you through any run. The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand. We rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole.

View Deal
On Cloudrunner 2 (Men's)
On Cloudrunner 2 (Men's): was $150 now $135 at Zappos

Cloudrunner 2 sneakers are now just $135, down from $150 at Zappos. They feature an upgraded upper, Helion™ Superfoam and a stone-protected outsole. Run faster and further, whether you enjoy a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $34 — 11 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Brooks and more
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 25 deals I’d shop now from $49
Hoka deals main image
Huge Hoka running shoe and apparel sale live — 17 deals I'd shop now from $9
Skechers main image
Epic Skechers sale at Amazon is live — 19 deals I'm shopping from $24 on sneakers, sandals and more
Woman wearing Hoka apparel and two Hoka shoes
Massive Hoka sale has apparel and shoes from $9 — here’s the 15 deals I’d shop
Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts
Latest in Sales Events
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
Pixel 9 shown in all colors
This prepaid carrier has one of the best Pixel 9 deals I’ve seen
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 23 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more
Latest in Deals
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
More about sales events
Man and a woman wearing Travis Mathew apparel

Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart
Stanley Deals

Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
The Apple Watch Series 10 on display at the device&#039;s launch in September 2024

Apple Watch sales crash 19% as smartwatch market declines for first time

See more latest
Most Popular
Man and a woman wearing Travis Mathew apparel
Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Sleep editor lying on the Helix Midnight mattress, with a &#039;Lowest price&#039; flag overlaid
Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
Hurry! MacBook Air M3 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon
Gymshark Deals
Huge Gymshark sale live from $19 — 9 fitness apparel deals I'm shopping right now
Lowe&#039;s storefront
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 23 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more