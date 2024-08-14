Epic Target sale from $19 — here's 15 deals I'd get on TVs, appliances, PS5 games and more

Heading back to school or college? You'll want to check out Target's latest sale. This retailer is slashing the prices of some of our favorite tech, to help ease the transition.

Right now the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) is $299 at Target. This is our choice for the best smartwatch on the market, and it's currently $100 off. It's the perfect accessory for iPhone users as you can use it to send messages, set timers, control your music and more just from your wrist. It'll also keep an eye on your activity and sleep, which is great if you're guilty of staying up too late to meet a last-minute deadline.

My favorite deals in Target's sale are listed below.

Best Target deals

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

As part of its sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, NBA 2K24 and more. Note that Amazon is holding a similar sale with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Target

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Price check: $79 @ Amazon

Levoit Core 300: was $99 now $79 @ Target

It's tough to find a better bang for your buck than with this reliable, attractive Levoit air purifier. The Levoit Core 300 has a HEPA filter for tiny particles, a carbon filter for odors and a prefilter for hairs and fibers. There are also specialized filters available for different environments It handles rooms up to 220 sq. ft.

Price check: $79 @ Amazon

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $149 @ Target

Save $30 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Price check: $149 @ Crate & Barrel

Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Target

The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours.) There's also spatial audio support and a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $194 @ Target

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Target

On a hot day, there’s nothing better than a cold bowl of ice cream, and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429 now $299 @ Target

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Target

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $319 @ Target

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Canon EOS R100 + RF 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $399 @ Target

In our Canon EOS R100 review, we really liked this camera's budget-friendly price tag, great images and its compact size. It isn't a pro body, and is lacking a few features like a touch screen, but this camera is designed to give you everything a beginner really needs. This bundle comes with the RF 18-45mm lens so all you need is a memory card and you'll be ready to start shooting straight away.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon | $399 @ B&H

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $430 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.