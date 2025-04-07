Epic REI outdoor sale live from $11 — 23 deals I’d shop on apparel, camping gear and more
Save big on everything you need for your next adventure
Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor apparel, camping gear and much more.
From hiking pants and rain jackets to tents and backpacks, REI can be your one-stop shop for any outdoor adventure. Brands like The North Face, Hydro Flask, Patagonia, Coleman and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $11.
With a new season ahead of us, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and camping gear refresh — and REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 23 favorite items from REI's sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27
- Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31
- Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $38
- Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46
- Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67
- The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $74
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89
- Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove: was $210 now $164
- Mountain Hardware Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $226
- Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239
REI Camping Deals
Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.
This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.
Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.
Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.
The Osprey Aether Plus 60 is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.
REI Men's Apparel Deals
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Ring sale knocks up to 45% off — 11 video doorbell and security cam deals I'd shop right now
Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more