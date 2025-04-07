Epic REI outdoor sale live from $11 — 23 deals I’d shop on apparel, camping gear and more

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor apparel, camping gear and much more.

From hiking pants and rain jackets to tents and backpacks, REI can be your one-stop shop for any outdoor adventure. Brands like The North Face, Hydro Flask, Patagonia, Coleman and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $11.

With a new season ahead of us, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and camping gear refresh — and REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 23 favorite items from REI's sale.

REI Camping Deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11 at REI.com Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI.com Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove: was $210 now $164 at REI.com Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $226 at REI.com Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.

Osprey Aether Plus 60 : was $390 now $292 at REI.com The Osprey Aether Plus 60 is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.

REI Women's Apparel Deals

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46 at REI.com Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI.com Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI.com If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 at REI.com This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239 at REI.com This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.

REI Men's Apparel Deals

The North Face Basin Pants: was $100 now $74 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.