Epic REI outdoor sale live from $11 — 23 deals I’d shop on apparel, camping gear and more

Deals
By published

Save big on everything you need for your next adventure

REI Camping Deals
(Image credit: REI)
Jump to:

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor apparel, camping gear and much more.

From hiking pants and rain jackets to tents and backpacks, REI can be your one-stop shop for any outdoor adventure. Brands like The North Face, Hydro Flask, Patagonia, Coleman and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $11.

With a new season ahead of us, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and camping gear refresh — and REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 23 favorite items from REI's sale.

Quick Links

REI Camping Deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube
Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11 at REI.com

Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

View Deal
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com

Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

View Deal
Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp
Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI.com

Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

View Deal
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com

Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

View Deal
Sea to Summit Comfort Plus SI Sleeping Mat
Sea to Summit Comfort Plus SI Sleeping Mat: was $179 now $125 at REI.com

No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.

View Deal
Leki Cross Trail 3 Carbon Trekking Poles
Leki Cross Trail 3 Carbon Trekking Poles: was $199 now $139 at REI.com

This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.

View Deal
Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove
Coleman Classic 3-in-1 Camp Stove: was $210 now $164 at REI.com

Cook up your campfire favorites on this 3-in-1 camping stove that features two burners and removable cast-iron grill and griddle accessories. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind, making it simpler to cook in the great outdoors.

View Deal
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint: was $325 now $226 at REI.com

Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.

View Deal
Osprey Aether Plus 60
Osprey Aether Plus 60 : was $390 now $292 at REI.com

The Osprey Aether Plus 60 is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.

View Deal

REI Women's Apparel Deals

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's)
Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46 at REI.com

Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.

View Deal
Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's)
Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI.com

Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

View Deal
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s): was $79 now $54 at REI.com

This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.

View Deal
tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s): was $79 now $54 at REI.com

If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.

View Deal
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's)
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI.com

If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

View Deal
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82 at REI.com

Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.

View Deal
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 at REI.com

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239 at REI.com

This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.

View Deal

REI Men's Apparel Deals

Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's)
Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31 at REI.com

Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.

View Deal
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's)
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $38 at REI.com

Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.

View Deal
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie (Men's)
The North Face Canyonlands Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $69 at REI.com

I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.

View Deal
The North Face Basin Pants
The North Face Basin Pants: was $100 now $74 at REI.com

If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

View Deal
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77 at REI.com

The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

View Deal
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's)
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI.com

Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Ring Deals

Huge Ring sale knocks up to 45% off — 11 video doorbell and security cam deals I'd shop right now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand

Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
Tom Hardy as Walker in &quot;Havoc&quot; on Netflix

Tom Hardy's upcoming Netflix action thriller could be the next 'John Wick' — check out the new heart-pounding trailer now
See more latest
Most Popular
Ring Deals
Huge Ring sale knocks up to 45% off — 11 video doorbell and security cam deals I'd shop right now
Lulemon t-shirt, running shoes and tennis skirt with Price Drop deals tag
Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section restock — 21 styles I'd buy from $14
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
Epic Nintendo Switch game sale from $4 — 19 deals I'd buy now
Bose QuietComfort headphones deal
Don't miss $120 off Bose's more affordable noise canceling headphones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in hand
Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
xbox series x review
Get a free Xbox game with your Amazon Prime subscription — here's how to claim yours before it's gone
Walmart Outdoor Deals
Huge Walmart patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 17 outdoor deals I'd shop right now
The Brooklyn Bedding Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Shopping for a new mattress in the weekend's sales? These are the deals I recommend — from just $168
The Westin Heavenly Bed hotel mattress and bedding in a Westin hotel room, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Get a luxury sleep for less from the world's best hotels — save up to $965 right now
Grill Deals
Epic grill sale this weekend — 11 deals I'd shop now on Ninja, Weber and more from $89