Epic Patagonia sale takes up to 40% off apparel and luggage— here's my 5 favorite deals
Shop the online-only sale with up to 40% off discounts.
While we're in the dog days of summer right now, it's never too early to save big on upgrading your outdoor gear for the next season. So if you've been set on avoiding paying full price on an insulating puffer jacket or water-proof pullover, we're happy to tell you that the wait is finally over.
Right now you can save big on a wide range of past-season styles from Patagonia. My favorite deal right now is the amazing Patagonia Houdini Jacket, which is discounted to $64 from $106 on Patagonia's site right now. While not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's a steep 40% discount off its usual retail price. Whether you're gearing up for a day at the beach, looking to keep yourself dry in rainy weather or getting a head start on bundling up for the chilly months ahead, there are plenty of stylish and sustainable items to suit anyone's needs.
- shop the entire Patagonia sale
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket (men’s): was $179 now $88 @ Patagonia
This Patagonia jacket comes with external and internal storm flaps, chin guard, pockets and venting pit zips, plus a water-repellent finish. Besides looking good, the 3-layer waterproof and breathable shell brings together comfort and performance.
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (men’s): was $239 now $166 @ Patagonia
If you love being warm and cozy without being weighed down, this wind and water-resistant synthetic puffer is for you. It’s just under 12 ounces yet provides impressive insulating capability when fully zipped. Rock it under a heavier weatherproof layer when the temperatures turn especially frigid or on its own when the sun peaks out. A zippered chest pocket also functions as a stuff-sack for easy storage.
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women's): was $239 now $166 @ Patagonia
The women’s version is a tad lighter and more fitted than the men’s. If you prefer a baggier, less restrictive garment, consider springing for the dude’s model and sizing down. In addition to the zippered chest pocket, the Nano Puff has two zippered hand pockets and a drawstring-adjustable waist to seal in the warmth.
Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $109 now $64 @ Patagonia
I've written endlessly about my love for the ultra-lightweight, wind and weather-resistant Patagonia Houdini. This almost magical just-in-case outer layer packs down small enough to fit in a back pocket yet offers ample warmth and protection from the elements. It's also darn stylish. Plus, 40% off is a great deal.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 100L: was $219 now $152 @ Patagonia
Patagonia's best-selling duffel bag is on sale right now in the largest size. It’s tough, water-resistant, and has an impressive capacity for toting clothes and equipment in almost any travel or outdoor scenario.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.