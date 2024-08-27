Epic Nintendo Switch sale has must-play games from $19 — here’s 17 titles I’d buy

Retail holidays are a great opportunity to build up your video game library. For example, right now there are plenty of Labor Day sales on some of our favorite Nintendo Switch games. One of this week's best sales comes from Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has Nintendo Switch games on sale from $19. The sale includes classics like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope as well as less known titles like It Takes Two. Below I've rounded up 17 of the best Nintendo Switch video games deals you can get right now. For more discounts on accessories/consoles, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch Labor Day sales.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series, but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

It Takes Two: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game where you must work together with your partner to complete puzzled and traverse creative platforming sections. The story is a little grating, but the innovative level design is a constant delight. Even better, you can invite a friend to play through the entire game for free. There's no need for you both to purchase a copy.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $44, which is a fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 definitely skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the sassy witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through 14 chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Pokémon Scarlet: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

If you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it just fell to its lowest price ever this Prime Day. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Violet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all...

Metroid Dread: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene in a new Metroid title, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll be hunting down aliens and fighting for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, we highly recommend Metroid Dread.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

This is one of the games that helped get many people through a tough couple of years, letting you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to that island, and turn into a villager's paradise.