Epic Carhartt Black Friday sale — 11 deals I’d shop right now from $20
If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between. Known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability, the popular apparel brand tends to cost a pretty penny — but the quality you get is totally worth it in my opinion. That's why we're super excited for Amazon's Black Friday sale which features major discounts on Carhartt apparel.
The exclusive sale is taking up to 40% off Carhartt hoodies, joggers, work boots and more. With deals starting as low as just $20, we recommend jumping on these rare deals ASAP. Plus, many of the deals also make great holiday gifts. Check out my top 11 favorite picks from the must-shop Carhartt Black Friday sale.
Best Carhartt deals
These cargo pants come in eight color options and are made of 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex for a comfortable fit. They feature two front slant pockets and rear pockets with hook and loop closure, and two cargo pockets with an inner mesh cell phone pocket on the left side.
The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.
Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.
This women's hoodie is now 25% off in almost every color — and there's tons to choose from! The sweatshirt features a relaxed fit and a logo printed on the chest and sleeve.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
This pair of shoes is hands down the work boot of choice for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full feature work boot design. The footbed is made with Insite technology that's engineered to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long days on the job.
Most sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced to $113 in the sale. The shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
