Epic Carhartt Black Friday sale — 11 deals I’d shop right now from $20

If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between. Known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability, the popular apparel brand tends to cost a pretty penny — but the quality you get is totally worth it in my opinion. That's why we're super excited for Amazon's Black Friday sale which features major discounts on Carhartt apparel.

The exclusive sale is taking up to 40% off Carhartt hoodies, joggers, work boots and more. With deals starting as low as just $20, we recommend jumping on these rare deals ASAP. Plus, many of the deals also make great holiday gifts. Check out my top 11 favorite picks from the must-shop Carhartt Black Friday sale.

Best Carhartt deals

Carhartt Athletic Cargo Pant (Men's): was $38 now $20 at Amazon These cargo pants come in eight color options and are made of 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex for a comfortable fit. They feature two front slant pockets and rear pockets with hook and loop closure, and two cargo pockets with an inner mesh cell phone pocket on the left side. Read more ▼

Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now $21 at Amazon The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably. Read more ▼

Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now $22 at Amazon Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior. Read more ▼

Carhartt Base Force Midweight Classic Crew (Men's): was $34 now $26 at Amazon Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months. Read more ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $54 now $41 at Amazon The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes. Read more ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $51 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more ▼