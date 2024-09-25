Epic Amazon device sale ahead of Prime Day — 21 deals I'd shop on Blink cameras, Ring doorbells and more

With Prime Big Deal Days just a few weeks away, it seems like sales, deals and discounts are popping up everywhere we turn. However, in the flurry of markdowns, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its current device sale.

When it comes to tech, Amazon is the place to score huge savings on popular devices starting at just $12. Right now, you can snag the Eero Max 7 Wi-Fi router for $150 off. If you're looking for a smart security camera that won't break the bank, look no further than the Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that comes with a Blink Video Doorbell (and is now 62% off).

To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Amazon hardware deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2: was $40 now $19 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $48. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Outdoor 3-Pack (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell: was $319 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell. It's on sale for $199 off.

Best Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery: was $180 now $89 @ Amazon

Ring's Pro indoor and outdoor camera has 3D motion detection for higher accuracy and Bird's Eye View to more precisely track a subject's path. Its HDR video is sharper and has more vibrant colors to show more detail in shadows or really bright spots.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Best Echo Deals

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $269 now $249 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart displays for watching TV or listening to music. Its crisp 10.1-inch HD screen brings your favorite shows and digital photos to life. Plus, its motorized base contains speakers with rich bass and gives the screen the ability to follow you around the room during video calls. Right now it comes with a free smart bulb.

Best Eero Deals

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

The eero Pro 6E is one of the best deals on a mesh router system you can get right now. With Wi-Fi 6E on board, you can get speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, but this mesh router also has a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. The eero Pro 6E can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection but it can also support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. To top it off, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.

Eero Max 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Eero's Wi-Fi 7 router has fallen in price. Our Eero Max 7 review praised this router's ease of use and simple installation process, and said it delivers good speed at a modest price. There are faster Wi-Fi 7 routers available, but at this price the Eero Max 7 is a solid option for most users.

Best Kasa Deals

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices.

Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

This pack of smart lights display more than 16 million colors and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of Kasa's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Also named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Best Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $237 @ Amazon

This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Agave Green fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lock screen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Best Amazon Fire Deals

Fire HD 8 tablet (2022): was $129 now $59 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) is a competent tablet with a bright screen, fantastic battery life and great speakers. You also get expandable storage and a headphone jack.