Dell's Black Friday preview has monitors from $79 — 9 deals I'd shop right now
There's still two weeks left in October, but there are plenty of Black Friday deals previews happening this month. One of the best sales I've seen this week comes courtesy of Dell.
Dell is slashing the price on a wide variety of monitors with deals from $79. This includes some of our favorite Alienware monitors, which are perfect for gaming. For example, you can grab a curved QD-OLED Alienware monitor for $300 off. Below I've rounded up the best Dell and Alienware monitor deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Dell coupons.
Best Dell monitor deals
Dell 22" Monitor: was $89 now $79 @ Dell
It's a minor discount, but the Dell SE2225H is a great choice for anyone on a tight budget. For comfortably under $100, you get 1080p resolution and HDMI/VGA connectivity.
Dell 27" Monitor: was $219 now $179 @ Dell
With a 1440p resolution and a big 27-inch canvas, this monitor is ideal for working on projects with multiple windows. It has built-in speakers, too, and offers multiple ports for connecting additional devices.
Dell 25" Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $224 @ Dell
This affordable gaming monitor offers adaptive sync that works with NVIDIA'S G-SYNC, and has two DisplayPort 1.4 connections. At 25 inches it's a decent size, too, with a 1080p resolution and 280Hz refresh rate.
Alienware 27" Gaming Monitor: was $379 now $249 @ Dell
Alienware makes some of our favorite gaming rigs and peripherals. This 27-inch display is no exception. It packs 1440p resolution and G-SYNC compatibility for under $250. The refresh rate of 165Hz also makes this an ideal pickup for gamers.
Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $379 now $319 @ Dell
The Dell S3422DW is a WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved monitor that's great for just about anything. It sports dual 5W speakers, AMD FreeSync support, HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity, and it's also height adjustable.
Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $449 @ Dell
Save $150 on this sleek monitor that's ideal for gaming thanks in part to its 500Hz refresh rate. The 24.5-inch monitor also packs a 1080p resolution, which makes it well suited for twitchy titles like VALORANT or Counter-Strike.
Dell 32" 4K Gaming Monitor: was $629 now $549 @ Dell
This 32-inch monitor from Dell has a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, as well as two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort connection. That makes it a great all-rounder, and the 144Hz refresh rate makes it good for work and play.
Alienware 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $899 now $749 @ Dell
It may look unassuming, but this 27-inch display has a 360Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution when using DisplayPort. It also offers AMD FreeSync support and plenty of USB ports, too.
Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell
This beautiful display is a great curved gaming monitor, and at this price it's a killer deal. In our Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor review we celebrated the beautiful QD-OLED panel, high refresh rate (175Hz over DisplayPort or 100Hz via HDMI), elegant design and easy-to-use interface. Just be aware that this monitor has no HDMI 2.1 ports (so no support for 120Hz or variable refresh rate if you plug your gaming console in) and takes up a lot of space on your desk.
Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
Save $200 on this QD-OLED monitor, offering 4K resolution and multiple ports. With a 240Hz refresh rate, it's ideal for gaming, while also offering enough space for large creative projects.
