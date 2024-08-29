Dell Labor Day sales — 11 deals I'd shop now from $149

The first round of Dell Labor Day sales is live. Dell is making it easy to save big on a new laptop, desktop, or monitor — whether you're fitting your computer setup for gaming, work, or school.

If you're looking for an affordable work-from-home setup (which you can also play casual games on in your downtime), consider pairing Dell's 27-inch 4K UHD monitor for just $229 and the Inspiron desktop tower slashed to $999. Or splurge on my favorite deal: the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for only $3,099 — it's still pricey, but that's $900 in savings for a stellar gaming machine.

Check out all of the best Dell Labor Day sales from $149. For more ways to save, check out our Labor Day sales guide and our roundup of today's best Dell coupons.

Best Labor Day Dell sales

Dell 27” 4K UHD Monitor: was $279 now $229 @ Dell

A good monitor can make you more productive, whether you're adding to your desktop setup or wanting a larger screen to use with your laptop. This 27-inch monitor features crisp 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, AMD FreeSync, integrated speakers, and an adjustable stand to help you find the best, ergonomic angle.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $949 now $679 @ Dell

Finding a dependable laptop doesn't have to cost you a lot. At $270 off, this laptop is an awesome pick for those looking to answer emails, browse the web, stream media, or perform any other basic tasks. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, 300-nit display.

Alienware 34” QD-OLED Curved Monitor: was $899 now $699 @ Dell

Complete your gaming setup with this stunning 34-inch curved monitor. With its QD-OLED panel, WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a 0.1ms response time, your games will look and feel incredibly smooth, helping you get more immersed in virtual worlds.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell

Save $200 on a new Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop is especially a great pick for students, as it's relatively affordable and well-equipped to last years. Plus, after work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 120Hz, 300-nit display.

Dell Inspiron: was $1,399 now $999 @ Dell

Whether you're in need of a work-from-home desktop setup or a tower capable of casual gaming, check out this Dell Inspiron configuration. Slashed by $400, the Inspiron tower features an Intel Core i7 14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Make sure you grab a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals to complete your setup.

Dell G16: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

This deal knocks $300 off the mid-range G16 gaming laptop, which features an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. For most games, that spec combo is perfect. And with the laptop's 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate, playing your favorite games will feel fantastic.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

Save $300 on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, ready for improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 30-120Hz, 500-nit display.

Dell G15: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell

This deal slashes $500 off the G15 gaming laptop, which features an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a massive 2TB SSD for all your favorite games. With those specs, you'll be able to play most games at max settings — and they'll look great on the laptop's 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with an incredibly smooth 360Hz refresh rate.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Dell

This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H — and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. At $400 off, this laptop is a steal. For just $1,599, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Dell

Having amassed over 3,500 reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Aurora R16 computer tower is a popular option for serious gamers. Discounted by $700, this powerful configuration features an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU that's liquid-cooled, Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. You'll need to grab a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals to complete your setup.