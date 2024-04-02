Cozy Earth has a huge spring sale — here's my favorite deals up to 25% off

If you aren't already familiar with Cozy Earth—a bamboo bedding, bath, and loungewear purveyor (and a repeat favorite of Oprah Winfrey's)—you might experience a bit of sticker shock when sifting through the site for the first time. But don't click out just yet. Because yes, while their luxury offerings don't come cheap, you almost never have to pay full price.

Case in point: Cozy Earth's entire site is at least 20% off right now during its Spring Refresh Sale. Aptly named, now is definitely the time to splurge, especially if you're overdue in replacing those stained towels or pilling sheets, because all of the pre-made bundles are an even greater 25% off. You can even throw together your own custom arrangement—adding three or more items to your cart should also unlock the same discount.

Another reason why we think it's worth placing a big order: by spending $399 or more, you'll receive a pair of plush towels in any color of your choosing for free. So go on, make some room in your closet.

Best Cozy Earth deals

Waffle Bath Bundle: <a href="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/221109/1263803/15554?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fpages%2Fbundle%3Fbundle%3DWaffle%2BBath%2BBundle" data-link-merchant="cozyearth.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $220 now $165 @ Cozy Earth

A two for one deal already, these waffle and ribbed terry towels are even more affordable when you scoop up two sheets ($90 instead of $120), two hand towels ($45 instead of $60) , and four wash cloths ($30 instead of $40). A combination of 60% cotton and 40% bamboo viscose, these are somehow both incredibly soft and super quick-drying. To keep their premium fluff in-tact, be sure to tumble dry low after washing.

Women's Loungewear Bundle: <a href="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/221109/1263803/15554?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fpages%2Fbundle%3Fbundle%3DWomen%25E2%2580%2599s%2BLoungewear%2BBundle" data-link-merchant="cozyearth.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $480 now $362 @ Cozy Earth

Choose one of Cozy Earth's bamboo crew pullovers, matching jogger pants, and a stretch-knit set of long-sleeve pajamas to unlock the 25% discount. All four pieces of apparel are made with viscose from bamboo, which has reviewers anointing these as the "comfiest lounge set ever!" Better yet, they hold up in the wash, so you don't have to worry about treating them as delicately as the price tag may suggest.