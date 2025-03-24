Columbia’s spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 13 deals I’m right shopping now
Gear up for spring with deals on sweaters, hoodies and vests
Spring has finally sprung — and if you're ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, you've come to the right place. Whether you're gearing up for hiking trips or you're preparing for April showers, Columbia apparel has you covered for any climate.
In fact, Columbia just launched its spring sale with tons of items to help transition you from the frigid winter weather to a milder spring climate. Right now, you can score up to 50% off fleeces, sweaters, rain jackets and more. With deals starting at just $30, this sale is not to be missed.
So, if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you spring-ready, Columbia is your one-stop shop for this season and beyond! Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale. And don't forget to shop the best early deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's Spring sale
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece (Women's): was $50 now $30
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $46 now $34
- Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30
- Columbia Sweater Weather Half Zip Pullover (Men's): was $80 now $40
- Columbia Hunterdon II Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $45
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $50
- Columbia Arcadia II Jacket (Women's): was $75 now $56
- Columbia Wallowa Insulated Cropped Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65
- Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $84
Columbia Apparel Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. It comes in a variety of colors that are great for spring.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
Ideal for those spring days where there's a chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
This versatile half-zip pullover is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. It's the perfect transitional layer from mild winter weather to crisp spring days. The Karis Gale Long Vest features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check out both colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!
Are you ready for anything Mother Nature can throw at you? You'll want to be prepared with this shell on hand. This totally waterproof jacket features a self-packable design, full-seam sealing, adjustable cuffs, and a breathable mesh lining to keep airflow moving without weighing you down. Zippered hand pockets and an adjustable storm hood round out the features. It's available in a variety of seasonal spring hues.
Featuring waterproof-breathable nylon fabric (to keep moisture from seeping inside), Columbia’s Omni-Tech seams are complemented by an adjustable storm hood, drawcord, and abrasion-resistant chin guard (to prevent chafing when you’re on the move). Every hiker should own a good rain jacket, and this one offers all the basics you could ask for in a classic fit.
Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.
Perfect for throwing on when you're heading to the trails or venturing out for a chilly spring stroll, this insulated cropped jacket features rain-and-stain repellency, convenient pockets and an adjustable hem for the perfect fit. It comes in three colors and is super stylish and versatile.
Columbia Shoe Deals
This $50 saving applies to the men's and women's version of the Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe. This mid-cut hiking shoe is ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot.
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The boot features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
Crush the miles when you wear these shoes on your next hiking adventure. This mid-height performance hiker is not only waterproof but also features an ultra-grippy outsole for exceptional traction on wet or dry trails.
