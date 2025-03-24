Columbia’s spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor apparel — 13 deals I’m right shopping now

Spring has finally sprung — and if you're ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, you've come to the right place. Whether you're gearing up for hiking trips or you're preparing for April showers, Columbia apparel has you covered for any climate.

In fact, Columbia just launched its spring sale with tons of items to help transition you from the frigid winter weather to a milder spring climate. Right now, you can score up to 50% off fleeces, sweaters, rain jackets and more. With deals starting at just $30, this sale is not to be missed.

So, if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you spring-ready, Columbia is your one-stop shop for this season and beyond! Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale. And don't forget to shop the best early deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Columbia Apparel Deals

Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30 at Columbia Sportswear Ideal for those spring days where there's a chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. It's the perfect transitional layer from mild winter weather to crisp spring days. The Karis Gale Long Vest features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check out both colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!

Columbia Arcadia II Jacket (Women's): was $75 now $56 at Columbia Sportswear Are you ready for anything Mother Nature can throw at you? You'll want to be prepared with this shell on hand. This totally waterproof jacket features a self-packable design, full-seam sealing, adjustable cuffs, and a breathable mesh lining to keep airflow moving without weighing you down. Zippered hand pockets and an adjustable storm hood round out the features. It's available in a variety of seasonal spring hues.

Columbia Watertight II Jacket (Men's): was $75 now $56 at Columbia Sportswear Featuring waterproof-breathable nylon fabric (to keep moisture from seeping inside), Columbia’s Omni-Tech seams are complemented by an adjustable storm hood, drawcord, and abrasion-resistant chin guard (to prevent chafing when you’re on the move). Every hiker should own a good rain jacket, and this one offers all the basics you could ask for in a classic fit.

Columbia Longhorn Ridge Reversible Shirt Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65 at Columbia Sportswear Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.

Columbia Wallowa Insulated Cropped Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $59 at Columbia Sportswear Perfect for throwing on when you're heading to the trails or venturing out for a chilly spring stroll, this insulated cropped jacket features rain-and-stain repellency, convenient pockets and an adjustable hem for the perfect fit. It comes in three colors and is super stylish and versatile.