Columbia’s early Black Friday sale is live — save 40% on jackets, fleeces and more

As temperatures begin to drop, the desire to stock up on cozy, cold-weather essentials tends to kick in. Fortunately, Columbia, a popular outdoor apparel brand, has everything you need to stay warm this fall, winter and beyond.

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Columbia is kicking things off early with a sale on top-rated cold-weather apparel. Right now, the outdoor clothing brand is offering up to 40% off jackets, fleeces, vests and more, starting at just $21.

Whether you have fall camping trips lined up or you're getting an early start on upgrading your winter wardrobe, Columbia has everything you need to stay protected from the elements. Check out my 11 favorite outerwear deals from the sale.

Women's Columbia Deals

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover: was $50 now $24 @ Columbia

This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. Plus, we love this burgundy color for fall.

Columbia Fire Side Long Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $75 now $45 @ Columbia

From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this velvety-soft, long jacket that's crafted of fluffy high-pile fleece both inside and out, is perfect for all your fall adventures. It also features a 2-way zipper that lets you open the front from the bottom for ease of movement.

Columbia Winter Warmth Bomber: was $80 now $48 @ Columbia

The perfect everyday jacket, this fuzzy bomber is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll love throwing this jacket on with any casual outfit.

Columbia Long Valley Rain Trench II: was $130 now $59 @ Columbia

Whether you're heading to work in the city or hiking on the backcountry trails, this rain trench will protect you from the elements. Attached, you'll find an adjustable hood for coverage from a storm. It also has just the proper stretch and breathable back venting, so you can move comfortably and stay dry!

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $60 @ Columbia

I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.

Columbia Karis Gale II Long Jacket: was $105 now $73 @ Columbia

It's no secret that long winter jackets can be a bit restricting — but this version from Columbia was made to move. It features a 2-way center-front zipper so you can zip up or down. It also features water-resistant fabric that repels water, so you stay dry in mildly wet conditions.

Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138 @ Columbia

Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. This vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers, featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space.

Men's Columbia Deals

Columbia Castle Dale Fleece Vest: was $35 now $21 @ Columbia

This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover: was $45 now $22 @ Columbia

Stay cozy in this ultra-soft fleece that zips up tight for any adventure. Just like the women's version mentioned above, the lightweight fleece is perfect for throwing on when heading outdoors. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $65 now $36 @ Columbia

The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in several colors, although only the Skyler Blue and Canteen Green hues are available. Either way, it will be an outdoor staple this fall.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket: was $160 now $55 @ Columbia

Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets and elastic cuffs round out the features of this primo puffer.

Columbia Slope Edge II Jacket: was $120 now $72 @ Columbia

This everyday jacket can be worn everywhere, from town to the trail. It features a warm thermal-reflective lining, toasty insulation and water-resistant fabric to keep you protected from the elements.