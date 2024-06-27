Walmart 4th of July sale is live — 9 deals I'd buy now on shirts, swimsuits and more starting at just $7

The 4th of July isn't just a time for fireworks and barbecues — 4th of July sales are also one of the biggest shopping events of the summer. Retailers nationwide are offering amazing deals on everything from electronics and appliances to home goods and outdoor gear. One of the most notable sales happens to be the Walmart 4th of July sale.

Walmart is kicking off its massive 4th of July sale with deals starting as low as $7. They currently have a wide variety of products on sale, including Keurig machines, Ninja appliances, Apple products and more. One of my favorite sales includes men's and women's swim apparel from $7. It includes trunks, swimsuits, t-shirts, and more.

If you're like us and have the summer shopping bug, you'll want to jump on these deals ASAP. Fortunately, we've already unearthed some of the best deals from the Walmart 4th of July sale for you. Below are 9 items that I can't pass up. (For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes guide).

Best Walmart deals

CAROTE 12 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set: was $99 now $18 @ Walmart

This colorful, everyday kitchen knife set is made with high-carbon stainless steel that is totally safe to stick in your dishwasher for easy cleaning. It includes all the most common kitchen knives, including a chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, as well as six blade guards.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $47 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $53 @ Walmart

Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Costway Electric BBQ Grill: was $219 now $99 @ Walmart

Whether you're camping this 4th of July or just hanging out in the backyard, this electric grill will cook up your food to perfection. It also features a rotatable condiment tray, keeping the seasoning close at hand

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.