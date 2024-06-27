Walmart 4th of July sale is live — 9 deals I'd buy now on shirts, swimsuits and more starting at just $7
4th of July is almost here and Walmart is bringing the deals
The 4th of July isn't just a time for fireworks and barbecues — 4th of July sales are also one of the biggest shopping events of the summer. Retailers nationwide are offering amazing deals on everything from electronics and appliances to home goods and outdoor gear. One of the most notable sales happens to be the Walmart 4th of July sale.
Walmart is kicking off its massive 4th of July sale with deals starting as low as $7. They currently have a wide variety of products on sale, including Keurig machines, Ninja appliances, Apple products and more. One of my favorite sales includes men's and women's swim apparel from $7. It includes trunks, swimsuits, t-shirts, and more.
If you're like us and have the summer shopping bug, you'll want to jump on these deals ASAP. Fortunately, we've already unearthed some of the best deals from the Walmart 4th of July sale for you. Below are 9 items that I can't pass up. (For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes guide).
Best Walmart deals
CAROTE 12 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set: was $99 now $18 @ Walmart
This colorful, everyday kitchen knife set is made with high-carbon stainless steel that is totally safe to stick in your dishwasher for easy cleaning. It includes all the most common kitchen knives, including a chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, as well as six blade guards.
JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $47 @ Walmart
The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.
Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $53 @ Walmart
Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).
Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart
While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.
Costway Electric BBQ Grill: was $219 now $99 @ Walmart
Whether you're camping this 4th of July or just hanging out in the backyard, this electric grill will cook up your food to perfection. It also features a rotatable condiment tray, keeping the seasoning close at hand
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart
This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.
Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Walmart
A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.
