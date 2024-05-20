Best Streaming Day deals 2024 — save on DirecTV Stream, Roku and more
Today (May 20) is National Streaming Day. The faux holiday is designed to celebrate all things streaming media. Retailers also take advantage of the holiday to offer epic deals on the best streaming devices and best streaming services we've tested.
So, whether you want to make your current TV a little smarter or simply looking to buy a new TV, you don't need to break the bank with these Streaming Day deals. Currently, there are plenty of deals on Fire TVs, Roku devices/TVs, and there's even a killer deal from DirecTV Stream.
Services
DirecTV Stream: $49/month first 3 months @ DirecTV
To celebrate National Streaming Day, DirecTV Stream is offering new customers special pricing of $49.99/month for your first three months of service. That's a total of $90 off. After your first three months, you'll pay the normal rate of $79.99/month. We named it one of the best live TV streaming services for folks who specifically want to follow their favorite local sports teams.
Sling TV: $10 off first month @ Sling
Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $10 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.
TVs
Hisense 50" U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon
Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $799 @ Amazon
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Walmart
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,396
55" for $1,696 (new low price!)
65" for $2,296
Devices
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.
Price check: $34 @ Best Buy | $34 @ Target
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $54 @ Target
Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
Price check: $109 @ Best Buy
