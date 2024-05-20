Best Streaming Day deals 2024 — save on DirecTV Stream, Roku and more

Today (May 20) is National Streaming Day. The faux holiday is designed to celebrate all things streaming media. Retailers also take advantage of the holiday to offer epic deals on the best streaming devices and best streaming services we've tested.

So, whether you want to make your current TV a little smarter or simply looking to buy a new TV, you don't need to break the bank with these Streaming Day deals. Currently, there are plenty of deals on Fire TVs, Roku devices/TVs, and there's even a killer deal from DirecTV Stream.

Services

DirecTV Stream: $49/month first 3 months @ DirecTV

To celebrate National Streaming Day, DirecTV Stream is offering new customers special pricing of $49.99/month for your first three months of service. That's a total of $90 off. After your first three months, you'll pay the normal rate of $79.99/month. We named it one of the best live TV streaming services for folks who specifically want to follow their favorite local sports teams.

Sling TV: $10 off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $10 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.

TVs

Hisense 50" U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon

Devices

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Price check: $34 @ Best Buy | $34 @ Target