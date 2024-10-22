Best early Black Friday deals under $50 — 15 sales I’d grab right now

Deals
By
published

It's time to save some money on already affordable goodies

Keurig coffeemaker, JBL earbuds, Crocs, Roku Express and INIU iPhone charger
(Image credit: Keurig, JBL, Crocs, Roku and INIU)
Jump to:

Black Friday is rapidly approaching. Sure, it's late October, but that hasn't stopped Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy from rolling out deals as fantastic as the proper Black Friday event.

Whether you want to save money on smart home devices, gaming accessories or coffee makers, there's a deal for you. And best of all, they're all under $50! Anyone looking to shop for products that won't cost too much, it's time to jump on these heavily discounted products.

If you're looking for more discounts, check out these early Black Friday Crocs deals and these early Black Friday sales on Amazon devices.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

INIU Magsafe Portable Charger: was $32 now $18 @ Amazon

INIU Magsafe Portable Charger: was $32 now $18 @ Amazon
There's something to be said about the convenience of charging your phone with MagSafe. Even better than a MagSafe charger is a MagSafe portable battery. This one clips right to the back of your iPhone and keeps you juiced up on the go. Its 10000mAh capacity will charge your phone a couple of times, which is ideal.

View Deal
bella PRO Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

bella PRO Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
If you like coffee and want to save money by making it at home, this Bella Pro coffee maker at $29 is a must-buy deal. You're getting half off the regular price for a coffee maker that can make 12 cups, enough for a small party.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon
I just broke down and bought my first pair of Crocs at the ripe age of 38, and I have to say I wish I bought them sooner. I didn't want to spend close to $50 on a shoe I wasn't sure I'd like, but I couldn't pass up with them being $34 for some colors. I'll never knock Crocs again, and my feet are happy today.

View Deal

Smart home

Wyze Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Wyze Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
Wyze is known for making some of the most affordable cameras for your home, and this one is $10 off right now. It'll work inside or outside, so you can keep tabs on any part of your house. At $19, it's a fantastic deal. In our review, we called it "a fully capable home security camera."

View Deal
Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon
Govee makes some of the most popular budget-friendly smart light bulbs. These are $9 off for a four-pack, which is perfect for anyone who needs to load up their whole home with LEDs that work with Google Home, Alexa or any other smart home service.

View Deal
Govee Outdoor Dimmable String Lights: was $36 now $26

Govee Outdoor Dimmable String Lights: was $36 now $26
Govee offers dimmable string lights that'll look great on your porch or anywhere outside. They connect to your phone so you can adjust them on the fly, whether at home or out. With $10 off, they're a great buy, nearing their all-time low.

View Deal
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon
If you have devices lacking intelligent features but want to make them smart, a plug is an excellent way to go. They let you cut power to your devices with an app like Google Home or Alexa (or the Tapo app). This four-pack is down to its lowest-ever price, making it the right item to buy.

View Deal

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
Sometimes, you just need an extra Xbox controller. Whether it's because you had a moment of rage and threw your existing controller or just want another one for friends to play some split screen, it's good to have a backup. It's even better when you can save $10 on that backup.

View Deal

Audio

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
Apple AirPods are great if you're not the kind of person who loses or breaks their earbuds regularly. The JBL Vibe Beam buds are only $29 in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, so if you happen to lose a bud, you won't be too upset. Getting multiple pairs might be a good idea so you're ready.

View Deal
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
Sony makes some of the best headphones on the market in the high-end space, but the company's affordable models are also quite good. In our WH-CH520 review, we noted that the "affordable headset delivers on battery life and performance," and at $38, they become an even better value proposition.

View Deal
Sony XB100 Compact Bluetooth Speaker: was $49 now $40 @ Walmart

Sony XB100 Compact Bluetooth Speaker: was $49 now $40 @ Walmart
There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market with varying levels of quality. The Sony XB100 is definitely on the good side of the quality scale. At $40, it's a good deal for anyone in the market for a speaker with some bass and power.

View Deal

Home

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon
When you go to the dentist, they probably tell you to floss more. The process is a lot easier with a Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser. It's now discounted by more than $20 at Amazon, making this the time to take one home. Your next dentist visit will be a lot easier.

View Deal
Keurig K-Express Essentials: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
The Keurig K-Express Essentials is for you if you just want a quick way to make a single cup of coffee. At $49, it makes for an affordable coffee machine that can deliver you a delicious cup of caffeinated goodness quickly. Plus, it comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it your kitchen.

View Deal

Streaming

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
On our best streaming devices page, the Roku Express 4K Plus sits near the top. It offers stellar picture quality, Roku's user-friendly interface and an upgraded remote. Add in all the free content Roku offers and you have a solid streamer at a reasonable price.

View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also prominent on the best streaming device page because it's at the top of the heap for Fire streaming sticks. It's faster than the rest of Amazon's sticks, which makes its interface easier to manage.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 90 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
2
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Refurbished
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(Refurbished 512GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2-inch...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View Deal
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.