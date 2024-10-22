Best early Black Friday deals under $50 — 15 sales I’d grab right now

Black Friday is rapidly approaching. Sure, it's late October, but that hasn't stopped Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy from rolling out deals as fantastic as the proper Black Friday event.

Whether you want to save money on smart home devices, gaming accessories or coffee makers, there's a deal for you. And best of all, they're all under $50! Anyone looking to shop for products that won't cost too much, it's time to jump on these heavily discounted products.

If you're looking for more discounts, check out these early Black Friday Crocs deals and these early Black Friday sales on Amazon devices.

Editor's Choice

INIU Magsafe Portable Charger: was $32 now $18 @ Amazon

There's something to be said about the convenience of charging your phone with MagSafe. Even better than a MagSafe charger is a MagSafe portable battery. This one clips right to the back of your iPhone and keeps you juiced up on the go. Its 10000mAh capacity will charge your phone a couple of times, which is ideal.



bella PRO Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

If you like coffee and want to save money by making it at home, this Bella Pro coffee maker at $29 is a must-buy deal. You're getting half off the regular price for a coffee maker that can make 12 cups, enough for a small party.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

I just broke down and bought my first pair of Crocs at the ripe age of 38, and I have to say I wish I bought them sooner. I didn't want to spend close to $50 on a shoe I wasn't sure I'd like, but I couldn't pass up with them being $34 for some colors. I'll never knock Crocs again, and my feet are happy today.

Smart home

Wyze Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Wyze is known for making some of the most affordable cameras for your home, and this one is $10 off right now. It'll work inside or outside, so you can keep tabs on any part of your house. At $19, it's a fantastic deal. In our review, we called it "a fully capable home security camera."

Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Govee makes some of the most popular budget-friendly smart light bulbs. These are $9 off for a four-pack, which is perfect for anyone who needs to load up their whole home with LEDs that work with Google Home, Alexa or any other smart home service.



Govee Outdoor Dimmable String Lights: was $36 now $26

Govee offers dimmable string lights that'll look great on your porch or anywhere outside. They connect to your phone so you can adjust them on the fly, whether at home or out. With $10 off, they're a great buy, nearing their all-time low.



Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

If you have devices lacking intelligent features but want to make them smart, a plug is an excellent way to go. They let you cut power to your devices with an app like Google Home or Alexa (or the Tapo app). This four-pack is down to its lowest-ever price, making it the right item to buy.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Sometimes, you just need an extra Xbox controller. Whether it's because you had a moment of rage and threw your existing controller or just want another one for friends to play some split screen, it's good to have a backup. It's even better when you can save $10 on that backup.



Audio

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods are great if you're not the kind of person who loses or breaks their earbuds regularly. The JBL Vibe Beam buds are only $29 in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, so if you happen to lose a bud, you won't be too upset. Getting multiple pairs might be a good idea so you're ready.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Sony makes some of the best headphones on the market in the high-end space, but the company's affordable models are also quite good. In our WH-CH520 review, we noted that the "affordable headset delivers on battery life and performance," and at $38, they become an even better value proposition.

Sony XB100 Compact Bluetooth Speaker: was $49 now $40 @ Walmart

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market with varying levels of quality. The Sony XB100 is definitely on the good side of the quality scale. At $40, it's a good deal for anyone in the market for a speaker with some bass and power.



Home

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

When you go to the dentist, they probably tell you to floss more. The process is a lot easier with a Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser. It's now discounted by more than $20 at Amazon, making this the time to take one home. Your next dentist visit will be a lot easier.



Keurig K-Express Essentials: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials is for you if you just want a quick way to make a single cup of coffee. At $49, it makes for an affordable coffee machine that can deliver you a delicious cup of caffeinated goodness quickly. Plus, it comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it your kitchen.

Streaming