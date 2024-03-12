Anker's 8-in-1 iPad dock just hit its lowest price ever

Your iPad is great for games and streaming, but right now Amazon is offering an epic deal on a tablet stand/dock that can transform how you interact with your iPad.

For a limited time, you can get the Anker USB-C Hub for iPad for $61.99 at Amazon. (Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. The discount will be applied at checkout). That's the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet dock, which you can use to connect a multitude of devices to your iPad. It's one of the best Amazon deals available now.

Anker USB-C Hub for iPad: was $99 now $61 @ Amazon

The Anker USB-C Hub for iPad lets you dock and charge your Apple tablet at whatever height, angle, and orientation you'd like. More importantly, it features an array of ports that let you connect everything from an external 4K monitor to SD cards to your iPad. Click on the on-page digital coupon to drop its price to $61.99, which is its lowest price ever.

Price check: $61 @ Anker

The Anker 551 isn't just any tablet stand. In addition to letting you dock and charge your Apple tablet, it also adds an array of ports that can give you new ways to use your iPad.

For instance, the foldable stand lets you connect to an external monitor (up to 4K resolution) and multiple other devices to transform your iPad into a full-on workstation. Paired with Apple's iPadOS 16.2 Stage Monitor, you can use your iPad to perform tasks independently on both your iPad's screen and an external monitor. Or you can connect your iPad to an external keyboard to make it easier to write or answer emails.

Anker's stand works with any USB-C iPad such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. It supports iPadOS, macOS, and Windows 10/11.