Amazon knocks up to 50% off Kasa smart plugs, switches and lighting — 5 deals I’d shop now

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with this smart plug that provides up to 300 feet of WiFi. You can use for it everything from landscape lighting and swimming pool pumps to holiday lights and other appliances. You can schedule all your connected devices to turn on and off and it can all be controlled by the Kasa App. It features easy installation and can connect with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.