Amazon knocks up to 50% off Kasa smart plugs, switches and lighting — 5 deals I’d shop now
Shop smart deals on smart devices
With so many smart home products on the market, choosing the right experience for your home can be challenging. Fortunately, Kasa makes some of the best smart home devices out there — and right now, the brand is having a huge sale you don't want to miss.
Amazon is slashing up to 46% off select Kasa smart plugs, lighting, switches and more. In fact, one of the best smart plugs we've tested, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, is now $37 off. You can also snag the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini for just $12. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite smart home items from the Kasa sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Kasa smart home deals on Amazon
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $19 now $12
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: was $24 now $17
- Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $24
- Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch Kit: was $54 now $33
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42
Best Kasa Deals at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon
Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon
Extend your smart home to the outdoors with this smart plug that provides up to 300 feet of WiFi. You can use for it everything from landscape lighting and swimming pool pumps to holiday lights and other appliances. You can schedule all your connected devices to turn on and off and it can all be controlled by the Kasa App. It features easy installation and can connect with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.
Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
This pack of smart lights display more than 16 million colors and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of Kasa's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.
Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch Kit: was $54 now $33 @ Amazon
These dimmers replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, stairways and hallways. They feature an easy installation process and you can control your switch from anywhere by using the Kasa App. You'll also have the option to automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually.
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon
Also named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.