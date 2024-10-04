Amazon is knocking up to 35% off Kindles ahead of Prime Day — 5 deals I’d shop right now

With Prime Big Deal Days just a few short days away, it seems like sales are popping up everywhere we turn. However, in the flurry of deals, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its current Kindle sale.

Amazon has just launched unbelievable deals on some of the best Kindles we've tested. For example, you can snag the highly-rated Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $209 right now. That's a $55 discount on the e-reader that comes with a fancy fabric cover and charging dock. Plus, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is now 32% off.

To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Amazon Kindle deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks. If you're looking for more Amazon hardware deals, check out the best Amazon Echo bundles ahead of Prime Day. Plus, browse our guide to today's best Amazon promo codes.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB): was $169 now $114 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is Amazon's supercharged e-reader for little ones. It offers a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's also been designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and comes with a two-year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. If your child is already a voracious reader, then this is the device for them.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $134 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover, although Black is currently the most discounted. It has 16GB of space that will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): was $264 now $209 @ Amazon

This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Denim Blue fabric cover. You can also choose from Black or Merlot at the same price. You won't be bothered by ads on the lock screen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe (16GB): was $309 now $233 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you just want the Kindle Scribe without the cover and power adapter in the bundle below, this is the deal to go for. The 16GB model with the Premium Pen included is currently 25% off and $6 cheaper than it's all time price low.