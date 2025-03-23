Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 mini PC deals I’d buy right now

If you’re tired of having to plug your laptop back in when you get home or that old desktop computer just isn’t cutting it anymore, then now’s the perfect time to switch to one of the best mini PCs instead. Though small, these tiny little computers still pack a punch and are great for browsing the web, school or office work and some are even powerful enough for video editing and even gaming.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale event is back which makes right now the ideal time to switch to a mini PC. Right now, you can pick up the new Mac mini M4 for $499 which is $100 off its normal price. However, there are also loads of great deals to be had on Windows-based mini PCs like the Beelink SER8 for $499 or the super powerful AtomMan G7 for $1,055 which in addition to being one of my favorite mini PCs for gaming, also handles video editing and other processor-heavy tasks extremely well.

Amazon might cut prices even further when the Big Spring Sale officially starts on March 25 and we could see other popular mini PCs on sale too. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can save big on these excellent mini PCs right now.

Here are 7 Amazon Big Spring Sale mini PC deals I’d pick up for myself based on our testing and reviews.

Mini PC deals

Kamrui E3B: was $399 now $279 at Amazon Despite its lower price tag, the Kamrui EB is a surprisingly capable mini PC. It has a slick all-black design with plenty of cooling on its sides and features a total of six USB-A ports for all of your accessories. You have an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 at the back as well as a USB-C port with support for video out at the front. In my Kamrui E3B review, I was really impressed by the performance of its Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U Pro processor with built-in RX Vega 8 graphics along with how well it looked on my desk.

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon If you’ve been waiting to upgrade from the Mac mini M2 or even if you want to try out a Mac for the first time, the Mac mini M4 is the perfect little mini PC. It sports a completely redesigned and smaller case, now comes with front ports and most importantly, it’s powered by Apple’s M4 chips. Another big upgrade is the fact that it ships with 16GB of RAM by default, as opposed to the 8GB you get with the Mac mini M2. In my Mac mini M4 review, I was thoroughly impressed by its new design and all that extra power under the hood. However, if you want USB-A ports and not just Thunderbolt and USB-C, you might want to pick up the Satechi Mac Mini M4 hub to go with it which is also on sale for $90 right now.

Beelink SER8: was $629 now $499 at Amazon Although you can upgrade most mini PCs with more RAM and storage, the Beelink SER8 comes fully equipped right out of the box. You get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with this model along with plenty of ports. In fact, the SER8 can be used in a triple-monitor setup as around back, you get an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB4 port along with three USB-A ports and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port which is perfect for multi-gig internet plans. Powered by a Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, this mini PC is perfect for work and can even handle some light gaming thanks to its built-in Radeon 780M graphics. You can also upgrade the SER8 with up to 64TB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage if you need even more power later on.

Geekom A8: was $849 now $799 at Amazon Like the look of Apple’s Mac mini but prefer Windows, then the Geekom A8 could be the perfect mini PC for you. It has a full aluminum design, a great selection of front and rear ports and Geekom’s IceBlast 1.5 tech keeps it cool in use. The A8 can even power a quad-monitor setup as around back, there’s two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-C port capable of video out and a USB 4 port. While I haven’t reviewed the A8 yet, I did review its smaller sibling the A6. In my Geekom A6 review, I couldn’t believe that it was smaller than both the Mac mini M4 and even the very tiny Asus NUC 14 Pro. The A8 gives you even more power than the A6 as it packs a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor into the same small case.

GMKtec Nucbox EVO-X1: was $1,049 now $900 at Amazon One of the great things about mini PCs is that some like this one can be completely transformed with the right accessories. The GMKtec Nucbox EVO-X1 is powerful enough in its own right but on the front, in addition to your usual front ports, it has an Oculink port. This can be used to connect this mini PC to an external graphics card dock to transform it into a full-fledged gaming PC. Even if you don’t go that route, the EVO-X1 features a powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX-370 processor with built-in Radeon 890M integrated graphics. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and a case that lets you use this mini PC vertically if you don’t want to have it laying flat on your desk. Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports also make it a great choice for those with a NAS and with 50 TOPs, it’s great for local AI workloads too.

Minisforum EliteMini AI370: was $1,169 now $935 at Amazon For those that want a lot of power in a traditional-style mini PC case, the Minisforum EliteMini AI370 certainly fits the bill. It’s powered by a Ryzen AI 9 CPU with integrated Radeon 890M graphics and comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The AI370 has plenty of ports up front including two USB-A ports, a USB4 port and a headphone jack while around back, you get an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 2.0, two USB-A ports and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. The AI370 is the perfect little powerhouse that won’t take up too much space on your desk. In our Minisforum AI370 review, we were really impressed by how it could handle everything we threw at it from complex RAW photo edits to even playing some games at a buttery smooth 60 fps.