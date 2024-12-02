Adidas Samba is back in fashion — get 40% off the retro look this Cyber Monday

Retro speakers are back in, so Cyber Monday deals is a perfect time to save on some of the best styles around.

Right now the Adidas Samba is just $55 at Amazon, available in two colors at checkout and in an array of size options. So you'll save 40% off the regular $90 price. Here's how to shop this awesome Adidas Cyber Monday deal.

The Samba Classic collection was born in the 1950s when its creators looked to build a shoe for soccer players training on outdoor pitches in less-than-ideal conditions. Speed ahead some years, and this iteration of the Samba, in the words of Adidas, "has a look that's true to the Samba of yesteryears."

You've got the iconic all-leather upper and three Adidas stripes down the side of the shoe, plus a rubber gum outsole for traction and to complete the retro Samba look. I adore the white/grey/black and gum colorway but you can go for a more soccer-inspired all-black look if you prefer.

Adidas Men's Samba Classic soccer shoes, as mentioned in the comments section on Amazon, are timeless. Slip them on for pretty much any occasion and they just look so darn good. I love that they've become a staple for men and women alike, despite originally being marketed as a men's shoe back in the 50s.

They're classic, effortless, comfortable and versatile, which is why I highly recommend grabbing them before this discount goes this Cyber Monday.