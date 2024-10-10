Act fast! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have reached a new low for Prime Day – down to AU$298

If you've ever considered purchasing some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, chances are you've come across Apple's AirPods Pro 2. These highly-sought after buds have gained a cult following, especially for those ingrained in the Apple ecosystem.

Even though the Cupertino company just announced the new Apple AirPods 4, there's never been a better time to pick up the AirPod Pro 2 buds. Right now, Amazon has slashed a massive AU$101 off the second-generation in-ears during its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

While discounts for the buds, and most other Apple products, are often rather rare and somewhat minuscule, this discount brings the buds down to AU$298, making them a touch more affordable for those with tighter purse strings.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $399 now $298 at Amazon AU Save AU$101

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), it's pretty damn close, only AU$6 more. These in-ears pack excellent noise cancelling, offer a transparency mode, and gives you seamless switching between Apple devices. Note that this is the updated model which sports a USB-C charging case.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave these in-ears a big tick of approval, and for good reason. We said that they "amp up many of the features we loved about the original", offering even better noise cancellation and spatial audio than their predecessors. AirPods Pro 2 are IPX-4 rated, making the buds themselves dustproof and the case is waterproof.

We even found that when playing music at a medium volume, the AirPod Pro's noise cancellation can overtake up to 95% of household or office noise. Plus, the buds pack an H2 chip that delivers some seriously impressive audio performance, including Dolby Atmos sound.

One thing to note though, is that this pair of buds comes with a new USB-C charging case, which allows you up to 30 hours of use. This is the only difference between these buds and the original 2022 model, which featured a lightning port like most other Apple products at the time. Now most new Apple devices have USB-C ports, including the latest Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, making it all the easier to carry less charging cords around.

So if you've held off on nabbing these bad boys, you better be quick — these buds are only available while stocks last or until Prime Day ends this Sunday, October 13 (whichever comes sooner!).